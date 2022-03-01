PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State men's basketball head coach Kim Anderson announced on Tuesday afternoon he's retiring from his coaching position.
Anderson has led the Gorillas the past five seasons. He finished his decorated 20-year head coaching career with a 365-238 overall record.
"After 20 years as a head coach and 40 years total in college basketball, I have decided to retire from the head coaching position at Pittsburg State University," Anderson said in a release. "It has been a great ride and I am extremely thankful for having had the opportunity to coach Gorilla Basketball.
"Special thanks to all the players, assistant coaches, student assistants, trainers and administrators for making my time in Pittsburg a memorable one. Also, many thanks to Gorilla Nation: the fans, band, cheerleaders and crimson and gold dance team. Finally, none of this would have been possible without the world's greatest family and friends. Their love and support were unbelievable."
Anderson guided PSU to back-to-back 17-win seasons in his first two years as head coach, posting identical 17-13 records in those first two seasons. The 17 wins in his first season in 2017-18 was a 12-game improvement in the win column from the previous year's squad.
The Gorillas made three consecutive trips to the MIAA tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2020, including a semifinal appearance in 2019.
PSU complied a 3-3 postseason record in those three trips to Kansas City. Anderson's squads posted a 17-11 (.607) overall record in 15 tournament appearances at historic Municipal Auditorium, including four tournament titles and one tournament runner-up finish.
During his five seasons at PSU, Anderson mentored six Gorillas who were selected as All-MIAA performers. A pair of players – Donovan Franklin and Grant Lozoya – went on to sign professional contracts.
Anderson was hired as the 15th head coach in program history at PSU on April 10, 2017, after serving the previous three seasons as head basketball coach at his alma mater, the University of Missouri.
"Coach Anderson is a great personal friend as well as a valued professional colleague," PSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Johnson said. "I wish Kim and his wife, Melissa, all the best in this new chapter in their family's life. Coach A and his staff have worked tirelessly the past five years to transform Pitt State into a nationally-recognized men's basketball program. Because of his hard work and leadership, the Gorillas are in a very enviable position for success moving forward."
Prior to his assignment at Mizzou, Anderson coached 12 seasons at MIAA rival University of Central Missouri, leading the Mules to the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship as well as two additional Division II Final Four appearances (2007, 2009) while compiling a 274-95 (.743) record at the school.
Anderson led UCM to seven trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons. In his final season with the Mules he guided the squad to a 30-5 overall record and the D2 national title.
A native of Sedalia, Mo., Anderson played basketball at the Missouri from 1973-77 under legendary coach Norm Stewart. He was a first-team All-Big Eight selection as a senior in 1977 as well as the Big Eight co-Player of the Year that season.
Following his collegiate playing career, Anderson went on to be drafted in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers, playing 21 games for the late Dr. Jack Ramsey during the 1978-79 season. He later completed his professional playing career in Italy and France until returning to assist the Tigers in 1982.
Former Missouri Southern head coach Robert Corn also weighed in on Anderson's retirement.
"Congratulations to Kim and Melissa on your retirement," Corn said. "You have had a great career as a player and coach. You always handled yourself with class and did things the right way. I will always be grateful for the way you treated Rob. Special moments for special people. You have been a true ambassador for the game of basketball and the MIAA. The game will miss you. I hope you will be able to enjoy your time at the lake and work on your golf game. I wish you the best in your retirement. You deserve it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.