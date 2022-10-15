GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men's cross country team took home the team and individual as the Lions competed at the Old Glory Gallop on Saturday hosted by Dallas Baptist University at Lynn Creek Park.
Gidieon Kimutai took home the individual title and the ninth-ranked Lions defeated East Central by four points as Southern placed four runners in the top ten spots.
Kimutai bested his previous PR time in the 8k as he crossed the finish line in a time of 23 minutes, 22 seconds — 15 seconds faster than his finish at the Southern Stampede. Kimtai was nearly 26 seconds in front of his nearest competitor.
JP Rutledge and Ryan Riddle finished fifth and sixth, respectively, as Rutledge crossed the line in a time of 24:22.7 and Riddle in 24:31.7. Riley Simpson was 10th in a time of 24:56.7
Jaden Deaton and Kelton Sorrell were 14th and 16th in times of 25:15.3 and 25:23.8, while Kaden Cole (25:37.2) was 21st and Zachary Finley (25:40.5) was 24th. Geordan Patrylak was 42nd in a time of 26:33.7.
The Lions were first, followed by East Central, Dallas Baptist, St. Edward's, Texas A&M International, Hill College, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Dallas, Wayland Baptist, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Hardin-Simmons, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Dallas and Mary Hardin Baylor to round out the team scores.
WOMEN
The Missouri Southern women's cross country team placed third and freshman Lilah Genel was fifth individually.
The Lions had three runners in the top 12 as Genel crossed the 5k finish line in a time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds. Kellie Henderson placed ninth in a time of 18:25.1, while Kayanna Gaines was 12th in a time of 18:27.0.
Riley Hawkins was 30th in a time of 19:01.4, while Alana Bundy finished 67th in a time of 20:11.4. Alyssa Elliott finished in a time of 20:32.8, while Zoe Nelson crossed at 20:46.3 and Grace Scott at 20:50.7.
Ninth ranked Dallas Baptist took the team title with 28 points, while Arkansas Tech was second and the Lions finished third. Ouachita Baptist was fourth, followed by St. Edward's, Midwestern State, Texas A&M International, East Central, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Cameron, Southeastern Oklahoma, Texas-Dallas, Mary Hardin Baylor, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Dallas and North American to round out the team scores.
The Lions will be back at home as Southern plays host to the 2022 MIAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5 at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
