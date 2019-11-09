Gidieon Kimutai took first individually as the Missouri Southern men finished with five runners in the top 20 on the way to earning first place in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The Lion men qualified as a team for nationals after claiming the top spot as a team for the second straight year with 52 points. Northwest Missouri placed second with 64 points and Augustana took third with 76 points to also qualify for nationals.
“It is really great the way this team came together to win this regional again and go onto nationals with a chance to win a trophy,” said Southern distance coach Jamie Burnham.
Kimutai, a sophomore, finished the 10K race in a time of 29 minutes, 14 seconds to repeat as regional champion. He was nearly 24 seconds faster than Northwest Missouri’s Jhordan Ccope’s second-place time of 29:38.
“I was happy to get first place, so I could help our team,” Kimutai said. “It means a lot to me (to finish first individually and as a team). It just reflects the hard work that we’ve been doing as a team all season long, and it’s a good reflection of the effort we’ve been putting in.”
“He is a special kid with a special talent,” Burnham said. “We are really fortunate to have him. He is definitely the team leader, and I think he is a guy who is going to be running for a national championship in two weeks.”
Senior Nickson Kiptoo placed eighth for the Lions in a time of 30:35, while sophomore Ryan Riddle, a Webb City product, placed 10th in a time of 30:48.
“Our plan coming in was to run as a pack the entire time,” Riddle said. “That’s what we did. Everything went pretty well, and we are super happy with how we did. We get to go back to nationals and see what we can do there. It was a great team effort.”
Senior Cody Berry placed 13th in a time of 30:54 to give MSSU four runners among the top-15 finishers. Junior Jarod Ozee crossed the line in 31:24 to place 20th, while Kevin Koester placed 51st in 32.19. Josh Webb placed 85th in 33:02.
“Cody has been sick and ran a really courageous race,” Burnham said. “I was really proud of him. Jarod had an outstanding race as well and really stepped up when we needed him to.”
The Pittsburg State men took ninth as a team with 245 points. Sophomore Nathan Jones led Pittsburg State with a 36th-place finish in 31:53, while junior Donte Howard placed 41st in 32:00. Junior Bryce Grahn placed 47th in 32:06.
PITTSBURG STATE WOMEN QUALIFY FOR NATIONALS
The Pittsburg State women are returning to the national meet after taking third place with a team score of 185.
“There were six, maybe seven, teams that had a legitimate chance at getting third place,” Pittsburg State coach Russ Jewett said. “We knew we were one of them, but it was no cinch by any means. So, I was really proud of the girls. We don’t have a lot of depth this year, so everyone had to do their jobs.
“Representing Pitt State at the national level is really the pinnacle. At this point in time, we are just happy as heck and proud of our girls for qualifying.”
Augustana took first with 41 points as a team, while U-Mary placed second with 50. Missouri Southern placed eighth to end its season.
Senior Piper Misse was the top finisher for the Gorillas, taking sixth place in the 6K in 21:38.
“Being the team captain is a pretty big deal for us,” Jewett said of Misse. “She has the burden of leading the team, and to do that while having a great race herself, well, it was no surprise to me. That’s just who she is.”
Redshirt junior Cassidy Westhoff placed 14th in 21:48.
“She has been consistent this whole year,” Jewett said. “She had a great race. She has taken care of herself this year and has been a great teammate. I was really proud of her.”
Sophomore Hannah Honeyman took 33rd with a time of 22:34. Senior Kari Blattner placed 48th in 22:49, and junior Andrea Chestnut finished 84th in 23:24.6 to round out Pittsburg State's scoring.
U-Mary had the top two finishers as Ida Narbuvoll took first place in 20:08 and Kayla Ogle placed second in 21:23. Augustana’s Nicolette Schmidt finished in third in 21:54.
Kelie Henderson led Missouri Southern with an 18th-place finish in 21:57. Julianna Determan was 25th in 22:12, while Danielle Prince placed 63rd at 23:02. Alice Evans (23:06) was 69th, Maegen Derfelt (23:21) was 83rd and Janna Hautala (23:30) was 88th. Mady Gepford wrapped the Lions runners with a time of 23:47.7 to take 100th.
The national championships are on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.
