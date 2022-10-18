Gidieon Kimutai

Missouri Southern’s Gidieon Kimutai approaches the finish line as he closes in on his second Southern Stampede individual title on Sept. 19 at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course. Courtesy | MSSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern junior Gidieon Kimutai has been named the MIAA Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Kimutai repeats as the winner and earns the award for the third time this season. Kimutai helped the Lions to the team title, while earning the individual championship, as the Lions competed at the Old Glory Gallop hosted by Dallas Baptist University.

Kimutai bested his previous personal record time in the 8k as he crossed the finish line in a time of 23:22.2, 15 seconds faster than his previous PR time. Kimutai was nearly 26 seconds in front of his nearest competitor.

Kimutai and the Lions will be will be back at home as Southern plays host to the 2022 MIAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5 at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.

