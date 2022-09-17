Missouri Southern junior Gidieon Kimutai wasn’t sure how he was going to feel as the starting gun sounded for the 33rd annual Southern Stampede on Saturday at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Kimutai won this race as a freshman in 2019, but the meet was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
And Kimutai suffered an injury at the end of the 2019 season that took more than two years to recover from, so Saturday was the first time he’d been in a live cross country race in more than two years.
But after five kilometers, Kimutai said he felt good and he kicked himself into a new gear.
“I felt pretty good through the first five (kilometers) and I realized I felt good, so I decided to go and give all my best to win this race today,” Kimutai said after the race. “The first five K was really fast, we went through in 14:35, and that’s really fast for a first race. When I had that time I was surprised, but then I was still feeling good and I was like, 'OK, it’s going good today. Let’s push it.'"
Accompanied for much of the race by his MSSU teammate and last year’s Stampede winner, senior Ryan Riddle, Kimutai was able to keep pushing and reclaim the crown he first won in 2019 as the Southern Stampede champion and lead the Lions’ cross country team to the team title.
Southern took home the team title with 48 team points. Washburn was second with 88 points, followed by East Central, Central Missouri, St. Mary (Kan.), Missouri Western, Pittsburg State, New Mexico Highlands, Fort Hays State and Emporia State to round out the top-10 team scores.
“It was a good race,” MSSU distance coach Jamie Burnham said. “Gidieon was injured all last year so it’s really nice to have him back. Ryan ran a great race too and came in second. My first three guys are good, my next three need to be better. But that’s always part of coaching, you’ve got to work those things out. I felt like we had a decent race today, we didn’t have a great race and we’ve got to be better than this going on.”
For Kimutai, it was the first race he’s run since finishing fifth in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championship in 2019 in Sacramento, Calif.
“It’s better than I expected given that it’s my first race in two years,” Kimutai said. “I didn’t run last year because I was injured and I was really excited for this season. I’ve been really working hard to get to my original form and I came out here today to see how I was going to feel given that it was my first race back from injury.”
Riddle, a Webb City product, said it was good to see his teammate get back out on the course and look good.
“He was a little nervous I think too just to test his fitness but he’s an amazing cross country runner,” Riddle said. “Multiple time All-American, top five finisher. He came out here with something to prove today for sure. I just wanted to help him as much as I could.”
Kimutai finished with a time of 23 minutes, 37 seconds. Riddle, last year's champion, crossed the 8k finish line in a time of 23:53.69.
Riverton product JP Rutledge placed eighth with a time of 24:38.72, while Riley Simpson was 19th at 25:16.90. Clayton Whitehead was 23rd in a time of 25:26.07.
Jaden Deaton finished 38th in a time of 25:42.44, while Zachary Finley was 45th (25:52.72) and East Newton product Kelton Sorrell placed 47th in a time of 25:56.46.
WOMEN FINISH SEVENTH
Missouri Southern freshman Lila Genel finished 15th and the women's cross country team was seventh overall.
Genel crossed the 5k finish line in a time of 17:38.00 to take top honors for the Green and Gold. Jenari Lopez finished 24th with a time of 17:51.21, while Kelie Henderson placed 41st in a time of 18:16.36. Webb City product Riley Hawkins and Kayanna Gaines were 47th and 48th, respectively in times of 18:22.64 and 18:26.21.
Alana Bundy finished in a time of 18:59.21, while Grace Scott crossed the line at 19:06.10. Shelby Kihega finished in a time of 19:17.43, while Hailey Nelson crossed in a time of 19:47.94.
The Lions had a total of 175 team points.
“I felt really good about this finish,” Burnham said “I think Lila had a good race, the whole women’s team had a good race, they all PR'd today, so I feel really good about where we’re at and we’re headed in the right direction.”
Eighth-ranked Division I Arkansas won the team title with 34 points, while Pittsburg State was second at 91 points. Southwest Baptist was third, followed by Rogers State, Cal St. East Bay, Fort Hays State, the Lions, St. Mary (Kan.), Oklahoma Baptist and Ouachita Baptist round out the top-10 team scores.
The Lions will be back in action on Sept. 30 as Southern will compete in the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.
