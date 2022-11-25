Carthage football player Clay Kinder has been named the Globe’s prep athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 19.
CLAY KINDER
In last week’s state quarterfinal game against Lebanon, Carthage starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin went down with an injury after taking a hard tackle in the first half.
Outstepped Clay Kinder, who showcased his versatility by stepping in at QB. The senior logged 81 yards of total offense and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half as the Tigers claimed an eventual 35-14 road victory over the Yellowjackets.
The victory sent Carthage to its first Final Four since the 2019 campaign — a year the Tigers won their only state championship in school history.
"He was amazing, and he has been all year," Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. "But being able to step in after halftime in that environment, the state quarterfinals, and perform the way he did was pretty amazing."
Kinder’s TD passes went to all-Central Ozark Conference and 6-foot-5 wide receiver Hudson Moore. The first was a 16-yard TD strike to extend Carthage’s lead to 28-7 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Then with 4:02 to play in the game, Kinder hit Moore with a 22-yard TD connection on fourth-and-goal to seal the win for the Tigers.
"We know he's a talented player," Guidie said. "He's very versatile and can play a lot of different positions. He filled in for Luke (Gall) at running back a couple of weeks ago, and then you obviously saw him play quarterback and do an outstanding job. He's a pretty amazing kid and amazing athlete, and we're very glad he's on our side."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 3 will be based on performances from Nov. 21-26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.