WEBB CITY, Mo. — Autumn Kinnaird and Abbie Carpenter put together big days at the plate as Neosho toppled Webb City 11-6 in eight innings on Tuesday afternoon at WCHS softball field.
The Wildcats, improving to 15-3, extended their win streak to nine. Webb City fell to 9-9.
Carpenter doubled twice, singled once and finished with three RBI, while Kinnaird homered and singled en route to driving in three to lead Neosho's offense. Beclynn Garrett went 2 for 5 with a solo bomb and three runs scored.
Olivia Emery added a pair of hits with two driven in, while McKaylie Forrest had a hit and drove in two.
Emery also earned the win for the Wildcats. She tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run softball out of the bullpen, striking out seven batters and walking no one.
Kylee Sargent highlighted Webb City's offense with a solo home run. Alex Maturino had a hit and two RBI, while Liz Rhuems collected a trio of hits and scored a run.
Laney Taylor took the loss. She surrendered nine earned runs on 13 hits in all eight innings.
Neosho plays at Monett on Wednesday while Webb City travels to Republic on Thursday.
