NEOSHO, Mo. — Autumn Kinnaird came through with the heroics.
The freshman collected a walk-off single to spark the Neosho Wildcats past the Carthage Tigers 4-3 in 12 innings in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday afternoon at NHS Athletics Complex.
Neosho improved to 21-4 and 7-2 in COC play, while Carthage slipped to 16-13 and 4-5 in the league.
Carleigh Kinnaird shined in relief for the Wildcats. She punched out 11 batters and allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 shutout innings.
Starter Chloe Patterson went 5 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on eight hits. She finished with three strikeouts.
Neosho generated 11 hits. Autumn Kinnaird paced the offense with three hits and three driven in, while Beclynn Garrett had two hits and one RBI.
Ashlynn Jackson suffered the tough-luck loss for Carthage. She went 11 innings and allowed two earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Jenna Calhoon went 3 for 5 with one RBI to lead the Tiger offense.
Neosho plays in the Rolla Invitational this weekend while Carthage hosts its own tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.