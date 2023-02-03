Neosho wrestling's Collyn Kivett and Webb City swimming's Sophia Whitesell have been named The Joplin Globe's athletes of the week for Jan. 23-28 after performances in conference championship meets.
Collyn Kivett
The senior grappler went 5-0 on Saturday and took his first gold medal of the season with a sudden victory in overtime over Ozark's Brock Sundlie in the 157-pound class of the Central Ozark Conference championships.
"His persistence and efforts to keep going and moving forward is something I'm proud of and excited for with the postseason coming," Neosho head coach Jeremy Phillips said.
Phillips added that Kivett and Sundlie entered the weekend as Nos. 1 and 2 in the state, respectively. This is Kivett's second win over Sundlie this year.
Kivett won his first four matches of the tournament by pinfall — all under two minutes. The longest was 1:42 while his quickest pin was 1:07 over Chase Ruda of Branson.
He also picked up a pin on Thursday during the Wildcats' dual match with Carl Junction. Kivett helped his team to a 40-28 win over that COC opponent.
The week before, he earned his 100th win during a dual against Carthage on Jan. 19.
Coach Phillips mentioned that he wants to see his veteran athlete progress in the final part of the season and use more of his offensive attacks rather than his more typical counter-approach as he prepares for district and state competition.
"That's one of the biggest things with these kids," Phillips said. "Be fearless in their approach and not be scared of making mistakes. I often say, 'No bullets left in our holster.'
Phillips said Kivett has all the tools he needs to be successful.
SOPHIA WHITESELL
The senior swimmer impressed her head coach Shawn Klosterman on Tuesday in the Central Ozark Conference championships.
"She had pretty decisive wins in both the 200 IM (individual medley) and 500 free (freestyle)," Klosterman said.
Add to it, Whitesell is the anchor on the 400 Free Relay for Webb City that took second place at the COC meet. Her time in the 200 IM was 2:16.39 and she completed the 500 Free in 5:34.12.
Whitesell holds three individual school records and is a part of a relay record for the program. In the 200 IM, she has a time of 2:12.21. For the 500 free she holds a program best 5:21.02. For the 100 breaststroke her time of 1:11.72 tops the record books. Along with Avery Mitchell, Skylar Powell and Alix Davis, she's a part of Webb City's best 400-Free time of 3:46.47.
The veteran also holds two COC championship records in the 200 IM (set this year) and the 500 Free (set last year).
"Honestly, she deserves every accolade she gets because she's one of the hardest workers Webb City has ever had," Klosterman said. "She's swimming eight to nine practices a week and then also hitting the weight room two or three times a week.
"It's rare to get to coach a kid that driven. It makes it a lot of fun."
It's a busy next two weeks for Whitesell and the Cardinals. They are competing in the Southwest Missouri championships this weekend and then they have the Last Chance Meet on Tuesday and follow that up with district and state meets the next two weekends. Coach Klosterman looks for Whitesell to continue her success.
"I'm hoping she can come out winning the 200 IM and the 100-meter breaststroke," Klosterman said. "That's an awful big meet. I think there's 24 or 25 teams in the SWMO (championships). So, winning there is pretty incredible considering there's no separation from Class 1 and Class 2."
He added that he hopes to see her come away with four gold medals between two individual events and the two relays she will compete in with teammates.
