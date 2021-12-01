CARTHAGE, Mo. — Springdale Har-Ber's Caylan Koons poured in a game-high 32 points to lift the Wildcats past Carthage 51-42 to open play in the Lady Tiger Invitational on Tuesday night.
Har-Ber (1-1) led the Tigers 20-10 after the first frame and extended that lead to 27-20 by intermission. The Wildcats outscored Carthage 24-22 in the second half to secure the ninth-point triumph.
"We had too many early turnovers that put us in a hole to start," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "However, I’m proud the girls battled back and cut it down to three points midway through the fourth quarter.
"We are gaining valuable experience with each game we play. Har-Ber is a tough team much like the teams we face in the COC (Central Ozark Conference). We will learn from tonight’s game and be better on Friday."
Delaney Roller contributed 10 points, while Mary Blake Martfeld added six for Har-Ber.
Carthage (1-2) was paced by do-it-all Kianna Yates with 20 points. Landry Cochran chipped in seven.
Carthage plays Miller at 7 p.m. Friday in its tournament.
