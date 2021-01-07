The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the sub-state assignments for the boys and girls basketball tournaments on Wednesday.
Sub-state tournaments will be played Feb. 25-26 and March 4-6 for the two divisions in Class 1A and Feb. 27-March 6 for classes 2A through 6A.
The eight sub-state winners advance to the state tournament, which has a different look from previous years.
In the past all eight teams traveled to the state tournament sites for quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Thursday, semifinal games on Friday and championship and third-place games on Saturday.
But because of COVID-19 concerns, a new state tournament format this year will result in smaller crowds.
The quarterfinal games will be played on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9 — boys games one night, girls games the other night — at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The quarterfinal winners advance to one site for the semifinal games on March 11 and 12 and the championship game on March 13. No third-place games will be played this year. Both semifinal losers will receive third-place team trophies and player medals.
This year’s state tournament sites:
• Class 6A, Koch Arena in Wichita;
• Class 5A, White Auditorium in Emporia;
• Class 4A, Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina;
• Class 3A, Hutchinson Sports Arena;
• Class 2A, Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan;
• Class 1A Division I, United Wireless Arena in Dodge City;
• Class 1A Division II, Barton County Community College in Great Bend.
There are also changes in the sub-state schedule for the 4A, 5A and 6A schools. Every game in every round of the tournament will be played at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The 1A through 3A sub-states will follow the same schedules as in past years. Quarterfinal games will be played at the site of the higher-seeded team on Monday and Tuesday, and those winners advance to the tournament host school for the semifinal games on Thursday and Friday and the championship games on Saturday.
Sub-state assignments for area teams:
Class 5A (36 Schools)
No. 6 — Pittsburg, Blue Valley Southwest, St. Thomas Aquinas, Spring Hill
Class 4A (36 Schools)
No. 7 — Fort Scott, Iola, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola
No. 8 — Labette County, Chanute, Coffeyville, Independence, Parsons
Class 3A (64 Schools)
No. 7 at Riverton — Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Galena, Girard, Riverton, Caney Valley, Cherryvale
Class 2A (65 Schools)
No. 6 at Humboldt — St. Mary’s Colgan, Northeast, Southeast, Erie, Humboldt, Jayhawk-Linn, Pleasanton, Uniontown
Class 1A Division I (54 Schools)
No. 8 at Rosalia-Flinthills
Oswego, Burden Central, Oxford, Flinthills, Udall, Wichita Classical Schools
Class 1A Division II(53 Schools)
No. 8 at St. Paul — Chetopa, Altoona-Midway, Southern Coffey County, Marais des Cygnes Valley, Marmaton Valley, St. Paul, Waverly
