Kansas schools will be able to play shortened versions of their fall sports seasons in the spring under a plan that the Kansas High School Activities Association has approved.
With some of the state’s largest districts canceling or suspending fall sports and other extracurricular activities because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the associations’s board of directors voted 45-29 Friday in favor of an alternative fall season.
The alternative season will accommodate fall teams — in sports such as football, cross country, girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis, volleyball and gymnastics — that are unable to compete in their traditional seasons. The alternative season for each sport will start in early March.
The alternative season for football, for example, will start on March 1 and end on April 23. Six competitions will be permitted in an eight-week span, rather than the nine-game, 15-week format of the traditional football season.
There will be no postseason in the alternative fall seasons. Team champions will be crowned in the traditional fall seasons if there are eight or more participating schools competing in their respective classes.
The plan will also grant spring sports the option to compete in alternative seasons that would push back the start date from March 1 to March 28. The length of each alternative spring season will be the same as the traditional.
Participation in the alternative seasons, fall and spring, will be optional and activity-specific — not necessarily an all-or-nothing decision for schools.
KSHSAA encourages participation in the traditional fall season for all schools that are able to conduct activities in accordance with local health guidance. Declaration of a commitment to the fall season for each activity will have to be communicated to the association by Sept. 21.
The proposal also recommends that all alternative fall schedules be primarily competed within a league. All non-border, out-of-state competitions or practices are strongly discouraged, as well as multiple-team events from outside of a host school’s region.
Fall sports teams would have a specific number of games and practices they could hold during the traditional fall season before they become ineligible for the alternative fall season. For football, teams would lose eligibility for the alternative season if they participate in five games or practices during the traditional season, or if they compete beyond Oct. 17.
