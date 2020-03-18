While Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday that the state's public and private K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of this school year, there were some who thought that the spring sports schedules might begin at a later date.
But the Kansas State High School Activities Association has given a crystal-clear answer to that question.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the organization said, "The KSHSAA is canceling all spring championships, competitions and festivals for the remainder of this school year. The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist.
"As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and postseason spring activity season. We all have an important responsibility to minimize community transmission as we embrace suggested precautions regarding COVID-19. As educators, the primary focus for our students and families is the health and well-being of each student. This action by the KSHSAA supports that effort across Kansas."
The release also said that the KSHSAA strongly discourages non-school activity participation at this time in an effort to mitigate the community transmission of the coronavirus.
