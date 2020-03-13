After Thursday night's quarterfinal games in the KSHSAA basketball state tournaments ended, it was announced that today's semifinal games and Saturday's championship games at all six sites have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement on the organization's web site kshsaa.org read, "Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament. The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players (who) have worked to achieve their goals."
Fourth-seeded Galena defeated Burlington 61-54 on Wednesday night at Hutchinson and was scheduled to play eighth-seeded St. Marys tonight at 6:30. The win for the Bulldogs (19-5) was their first in state tournament competition in school history.
In the 3A girls tournament, second-seeded Frontenac (22-2) won its quarterfinal game 42-40 in overtime over Jefferson West. Karma Fields led the Raiders with 15 points.
Parsons, the top seed in Class 4A boys, lost its game 61-57 to Rose Hill in Salina.
MISSOURI QUARTERFINALS
The MSHSAA is making attendance adjustments to the Class 4 and Class 5 boys and girls basketball quarterfinal games on Saturday, it was announced Thursday night.
Only essential personnel will be allowed in the arena at each site. Each participating school is responsible for designating its essential personnel.
The release also indicated a limit on spectators, but no specific number was listed. At Thursday's Class 1 semifinals in Springfield, each participating school was given 150 wristbands for fans.
Carl Junction's girls and Webb City's boys are scheduled to play on Saturday afternoon in Bolivar at Southwest Baptist University. The undefeated Bulldogs face Sullivan at 1 p.m., and the Cardinals play Jefferson City Helias Catholic at 2:45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.