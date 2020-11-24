It’s official.
All winter high school sports will start as scheduled in Kansas next week, the Kansas High School Activities Association voted on Tuesday afternoon.
The item passed 53-22 by the KSHSAA Board of Directors that will allow all winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, to begin on Dec. 1. The board also voted to have a moratorium on competition from Dec. 23 through Jan. 7.
Competition will resume on Jan. 8. A proposal that was submitted would have delayed all competition through Jan. 15.
KSHSAA voted on a number of other items as well, headlined by fans being allowed at high school winter sports. The board voted 50-26 to not allow fans from Dec. 1-Jan. 28.
An amendment to allow two fans per participant during winter sports from Dec. 1-Jan. 28 failed by a vote of 46-29. The only exception is that workers performing a function (media, trainers, doctors) will be allowed at games.
KSHSAA also voted 70-7 in favor of keeping middle school sports on the same timeline as high school sports. Masks were voted almost unanimously (76-1) to be worn by everybody — players, coaches and essential workers — at winter sports events this season.
Other notable decisions made by KSHSAA: Basketball seasons will stay at 20 games for high schools, and there will be no more than four teams playing at one site for basketball while no more than eight schools or 112 wrestlers at wrestling events.
Wrestling, swimming and diving, and bowling regular season lengths also remain untouched, but KSHSAA did approve a motion to do away with regional music festivals in favor of a virtual state competition in the spring.
The next KSHSAA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for April 30. KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick was pleased following the four-hour meeting.
"Good decisions were made today," he said.
