The Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board unanimously approved a proposal on Monday for alternative seasons that would allow fall sports teams to compete in the spring.
The proposal will be discussed and voted on by the KSHSAA Board of Directors at 3 p.m. Friday.
In an effort to accommodate fall sports teams that are unable to compete in their traditional seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KSHSAA’s proposal would allow teams in football, cross country, girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis, volleyball and gymnastics to take part in shortened seasons that would start on March 1.
The alternative season for football, for example, would start on March 1 and end on April 23. Six competitions would be permitted in an eight-week span, rather than the nine-game, 15-week format of the traditional football season.
There will be no postseason in the alternative fall seasons. Team champions will be crowned in the traditional fall seasons if there are eight or more participating schools competing in their respective classes.
The proposal would also grant spring sports the option to compete in alternative seasons that would push back the start date from March 1 to March 28. The length of each alternative spring season would be the same as the traditional.
Participation in the alternative seasons, fall and spring, would be optional and activity-specific — not necessarily an all-or-nothing decision for schools.
The proposal encourages participation in the traditional fall season for all schools that are able to conduct activities in accordance with local health guidance. Declaration of a commitment to the fall season for each activity would have to be communicated to KSHSAA by Sept. 21.
The proposal also recommends that all alternative fall schedules be primarily competed within a league. All non-border, out-of-state competitions or practices are strongly discouraged, as well as multiple-team events from outside of a host school’s region.
Fall sports teams would have a specific number of games and practices they could hold during the traditional fall season before they become ineligible for the alternative fall season. For football, teams would lose eligibility for the alternative season if they participate in five games or practices during the traditional season, or if they compete beyond Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.