Three area schools — Pittsburg, St. Mary's Colgan and Northeast — will be in different classes for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.
In addition, both Girard and Oswego are in different classes this school year for all sports except football.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced on Wednesday the official enrollment numbers for its member schools. There are 354 schools with senior high membership. Enrollment is based on grades 9-11 for football and 9-12 in other sports.
There are eight classes for football — including two 8-man divisions — and six classes for the other sports.
FOOTBALL
The two Pittsburg schools — the Purple Dragons and Panthers — are both moving up a class for the next two seasons while Northeast is going down a class.
Pittsburg, which was the biggest Class 4A school the past two years with an enrollment of 618, saw its enrollment grow to 691. That moved the Dragons up as the fifth-smallest 5A school, ahead of Hays, Kansas City Schlagle, Spring Hill and Goddard.
Colgan's enrollment changed by only one student — from 111 to 112 this year. But the Panthers have gone from the fifth-largest 1A school the smallest 2A school along with Leon-Bluestem, Marion and Sterling, also at 112.
Northeast is going from 2A to 1A after its enrollment dropped from 117 to 106. The Vikings will be the fifth-biggest 1A school.
Football classifications for area schools:
Class 6A (32 schools, enrollment 1,854-1,092) — no area schools;
Class 5A (32 schools, enrollment 1,083-655) — Pittsburg 691;
Class 4A (32 schools, enrollment 654-340) — Independence 461, Chanute 452, Fort Scott 434, Coffeyville 409, Labette County 307;
Class 3A (48 schools, enrollment 324-168) — Parsons 286, Girard 252, Baxter Springs 223, Columbus 220, Frontenac 211, Galena 199;
Class 2A (48 schools, enrollment 168-112) — Riverton 155; Jayhawk-Linn 128, Southeast 118, St. Mary's Colgan 112;
Class 1A (28 schools, enrollment 111-62) — Northeast 106, Uniontown 98, Pleasanton 86;
8-Man Division I (48 schools, enrollment 98-66) — Yates Center 96, Oswego 72, Marmaton Valley 68;
8-Man Division II (52 schools, enrollment 66-29) — St. Paul 51, Crest 49, Altoona-Midway 48, Chetopa 46.
OTHER SPORTS
In all sports except football this year, Girard has moved up from Class 3A to 4A and Oswego has moved down from 2A to 1A.
Girard's enrollment went from 295 one year ago to 315 this year, putting the Trojans almost at the bottom of the 4A field.
Oswego was the smallest 2A school last year with its enrollment of 105, but now the Indians are one of the biggest 1A schools with 98 students.
Classifications for area schools —
Class 6A (36 schools, enrollment 2,431-1,312) — no area schools;
Class 5A (36 schools, enrollment 1,305-710) — Pittsburg 867;
Class 4A (36 schools, enrollment 661-312) — Fort Scott 592, Independence 581, Chanute 584, Coffeyville 531, Labette County 490, Parsons 363, Girard 315;
Class 3A (64 schools, enrollment 305-172) — Columbus 296, Baxter Springs 286, Frontenac 276, Galena 270, Riverton 214;
Class 2A (64 schools, enrollment 171-109) — Jayhawk-Linn 171, Southeast 157, Northeast 155, St. Mary's Colgan 139. Yates Center 126, Uniontown 120, Pleasanton 118;
Class 1A (117 schools, enrollment 108-14) — Oswego 98, Marmaton Valley 86, St. Paul 65, Crest 63, Chetopa 60, Altoona-Midway 59.
