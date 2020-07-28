Fall sports in Kansas will start on time, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
With a 5-4 vote, the KSHSAA executive board shot down a proposal to delay the start of high school competition in football, volleyball, boys soccer and gymnastics to Sept. 8. The proposal aimed to have practices for all fall sports still start on the originally scheduled date of Aug. 17.
Competitions will all take place in accordance with the KSHSAA handbook, and school districts maintain the right to delay start dates to their discretion.
The KSHSAA board members that voted in favor of the proposal included Parsons USD 503 board member Mike Kastle, Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst, Southern Cloud Superintendent Roger Perkins and Sublette High School Principal Monty Marlin.
Rose Hill High School Principal Shannon Haydock, Salina-South High School Athletic Director Ken Stonebraker, Hill City Junior High School Principal Alan Stein, Cheney High School Principal Greg Rosenhagen and Olathe North High School Principal Jason Herman voted against delaying the fall seasons.
Safety guidelines approved by the executive board last week will still be in place. Among the guidelines is a requirement for all coaches and athletes not on the field of play to wear masks, as well as equipment sanitization protocols, social distancing and a prohibition of post-game handshakes.
