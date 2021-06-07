PITTSBURG, Kan. — After 15 years as an assistant coach, Kyle Rutledge now gets his chance at the top.
Rutledge was named head coach of Pittsburg State’s track and field and cross country programs — both men and women — on Monday morning. He succeeds Russ Jewett, who resigned from those positions on Friday.
“When I arrived here nine years ago, it was a phenomenal opportunity,” said Rutledge, who has been the Gorillas’ track and field associate head coach the past four years. “And then I just grew in love with the school and the community. So yes, it became a dream.
“It’s an honor. With the tradition that Coach Jewett has built as well as Doc Weede and Dave Suenram, it’s just an honor to be part of this community and this program.”
Jewett, who won a total of 50 MIAA cross country and track and field championships and was named coach of the year 46 times, endorses Rutledge for the position.
“His competitive intensity is at the top of the list, but it’s not the most important thing,” Jewett said. “He has the welfare of the student-athlete in mind when he approaches his coaching philosophy. He’s very much a team builder, and that’s very important to us and our program.”
In addition, two more PSU assistant coaches have been promoted.
Brian Mantooth has been promoted to associate head coach/meet director, and Ben Barrows, who has been a part-time assistant the past four years, is now a full-time assistant, focusing on leading the cross country program and distance races.
“They are great friends,” Rutledge said. “Coach Mantooth and I bounce ideas off each other. We are able to work together. I know we have different titles, but he is just as much a part of this success as all of us have been.
“Coach Barrows is a very smart gentleman on the cross country side, and he’s going to grow into being a great coach. I will assist Coach Barrows (in cross country) in anything he has or needs me to do.”
“For the majority of the past century, four men — Doc Weede, Prentice Gudgen, David Suenram and Russ Jewett — have led our track and field program,” Pittsburg State athletics director Jim Johnson said in a release. “We are excited about the leadership and energy Kyle and his staff will continue to bring to the program.”
Of course, Rutledge grew up in a cross country and track and field home as the son of former Missouri Southern coach Tom Rutledge. A graduate of Joplin High School, Kyle Rutledge was a three-time All-American pole vaulter for the Lions, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 2005 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships as well as third place indoors in 2006.
“It took me a little while, but growing up in a coaching household, it was something that you felt inside of you,” Rutledge said. “It was a good feeling, and I knew it was the right path for me just because of what I wanted to do and how I wanted to reach people on a different level.”
After his college career was over, he was an assistant under his father at Missouri Southern for two years, at Johnson County Community College for one year and at Missouri S&T for three years before coming to Pittsburg State.
Rutledge thanks Jewett for helping prepare him for this position.
“How he leads a program, how he treats people and just how he has passion,” Rutledge said. “It’s undeniable how much he cares about the student-athletes and their well-being and just the passion he has for this university and community. He has taught me how to lead a program, how to be there for the kids and to guide them to be better people.”
Rutledge knows expectations are high for the Gorillas, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“There are expectations in anything you do,” he said. “Our No. 1 expectation is to honor our tradition year in and year out, that we have great people around it. And just to make sure we’re doing things the right way. Winning is always at the top of the list, but we want to make sure we’re teaching these athletes how to become better people and honor our tradition and Pittsburg State the right way.”
Rutledge and his wife, Natalie, have three children: Emery, 9, and twins Cash and Quinn, 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.