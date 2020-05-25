Labette County's Abbie Jones named girls wrestler of year

Abbie Jones of Labette County is the area high school girls wrestler of the year, selected by The Joplin Globe's sports department.
Jones, a senior, finished in third place at 143 pounds in the inaugural Kansas girls state tournament.
"Abbie started as a freshman, a first-year wrestler," Grizzlies coach Jason Storm said. "She was a three-time unofficial Kansas state medalist. She won an unofficial state title as a junior. This year, she was a little short of her goal. She lost in the semifinals at state and finished third to a really tough girl."
Appropriately, she won the third-place match by pin.
"She's probably best on her feet," Storm said. "She's really strong. She's really tough to score on when she's on her feet.
"She's really dominant when she's in the top position though. When she's able to get on top of somebody, she's going to turn them 90% of the time. Her high school record against girls was 60-10, and 56 of those wins were by pin. And several of those were first period. Usually when she gets on top, she's going to turn you and she's going to pin you."
Jones will continue wrestling next year as part of the first team at Baker University. The school recruited the past two years to prepare for next season.
"Abbie is one of those girls ... she's just a hard worker," Storm said. "She puts in all the time in the offseason. She wrestled for Team Kansas this past spring and summer at national tournaments and performed really well. She finished 4-2 at national duals last year. She has goals, and she works really hard to achieve them."
