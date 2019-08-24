BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Trey Lippe-Morrison was unable to compete at Friday’s “Rumble in the Rose District.”
No, the undefeated heavyweight knockout artist of the Four State Franchise wasn’t injured or sick—he didn’t have an opponent.
Despite the efforts of promoter Tony Holden, who was making calls to matchmakers across the country over the past two days, a last-minute opponent could not be found for the Vinita, Oklahoma, native.
As a result, the 6-foot-3, 237-pound Lippe-Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs) could only sit and watch the professional boxing action.
“We’ve had four opponents and they’ve all fallen out,” Holden said Thursday, noting the final boxer backed out of the fight just 30 minutes before the event’s press conference.
The son of the late Tommy Morrison was scheduled to fight on the non-televised undercard of the Showtime network’s “ShoBox: A New Generation” at Central Park Community Center.
Lippe-Morrison will resume training with Bobby Benton in Houston, Texas. Holden said he hopes to have Lippe-Morrison back in action soon.
