MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bailey Lacy highlighted Missouri Southern softball as it split a twinbill with Northwest Missouri by scores of 3-1 and 5-0 on Tuesday inside the Bearcat Softball Field.
A junior hurler with the Lions, Lacy went over 100 strikeouts for the season.
MSSU (24-19, 12-8 MIAA) got out of an early jam in the first as Kara Amos made a play for a force out and then struck out a Bearcat for a scoreless frame.
In the second, Northwest scored as back-to-back hits scored one for an early 1-0 lead. Both teams were held in check in the third inning before the Lions tied it up thanks to Ashlynn Williams hitting her sixth home run of the season.
Northwest responded in the fifth with two runs to retake the lead at 3-1.
The Lions got an inning starting walk by Kristen Wade and an Amos double with no outs in the seventh but could not get anyone across the board with the Bearcats making plays to ensure the lead.
Southern collected hits from Josie Tofpi, Williams and Abby DeSanto. Amos struck out five Bearcats in the circle.
In game two, the Lions got three runs in the first inning as back-to-back singles by Kara Amos and Adrianna Young scored Yazmin Vargas, Josie Tofpi and Amos.
Lacy came into Tuesday's action needing two strikeouts to become the 12th Lion in program history to eclipse 100 strikeouts. In the second inning, the righty punched out the first batter of the inning to reach the century mark.
Lacy kept the Bearcats off the board in the first two innings with runners in scoring position and the Lions held onto their 2-0 lead.
Then in the sixth, MSSU capitalized on a Bearcat fielding mistake, scoring off an error and a passed ball for a 5-0 advantage.
Young, Amos and Sidnie Hurst collected RBI with Amos and Young also going perfect at the plate. Lacy ended with six strikeouts in six innings of work to earn her 11th win of the season and Kara Amos picked up two strikeouts in the seventh.
MSSU travels to Missouri Western for a twinbill on Wednesday. First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m., followed by 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.