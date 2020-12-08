The 24th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic begins with two games tonight at Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The tournament has been an eight-team, bracketed tournament in past years, but this year, the six-team field is split into two pools — Joplin, Leavenworth and Mount Vernon in Pool A and Carl Junction, Carthage and McDonald County in Pool B.
Tonight's games match Carthage vs. McDonald County at 5:30 and Joplin vs. Mount Vernon at 7.
Thursday night's schedule has Carl Junction vs. Carthage at 5:30 and Joplin vs. Leavenworth at 7, and on Friday night, it's McDonald County vs. Carl Junction at 5:30 and Leavenworth at Mount Vernon at 7.
The results from pool play will determine pairings for Saturday afternoon's finals. The fifth-place game will begin at 1, followed by the third-place game at 2:30 and championship game at 4.
