Even though the Lamar Brotherhood was under new leadership last season, the championship tradition did not waver one bit.
In his first season at the helm, Jared Beshore guided the Tigers (12-1) to the Class 2 title. Lamar’s 6-3 triumph over unbeaten Kansas City St. Piux X marked the program’s eighth state title since 2011 and its first since 2017.
“Our expectation for each team has not changed from year to year,” Beshore said. “We want everyone involved in our football program to put in the time and effort necessary to earn the right to be called a champion. Our football team openly promotes themselves as ‘The Brotherhood.’ Our expectation for our team is very high in trying to live up to that word academically, athletically, socially and spiritually, and to do it every day in every way.”
The Tigers graduated 12 lettermen (nine starters) from last season’s team, led by two-way standout Case Tucker and defensive lineman Rylan Wooldridge. Tucker signed to play baseball at Missouri Southern while Wooldridge is continuing his football career at Pittsburg State.
But what has been one of many pillars in Lamar’s stretch of greatness in the past has been its ability to reload rather than rebuild. That will be the case this fall as the Tigers have experienced players at the skill positions, including all-state wide receiver Mason Gastel and all-state running back Logan Crockett.
Lamar will also be seasoned up front with all-state offensive lineman Tucker Torbeck leading the way in the trenches. Jake Polodna and Ryan Davis, who received O-line all-conference recognition, also return.
“We have experienced players returning at the skill positions, but our line will be an area of focus as we develop players to fill two open offensive line spots,” Beshore said. “The O-line has and always will be a determinant of success in our program. It will be important that our experienced players help our newcomers get to playing at a varsity level as quickly as possible.”
The defense is loaded once again with experience and talent. Defensive end Trace Willhite and defensive backs Austin Wilkerson and Joel Beshore earned all-state honors last season.
The trio also played big roles on offense while Gastel and Crockett played both ways last year as well. In addition, Tyson Williams, Terrill Davis, Torbeck, Polodna and Davis will star on the defensive line.
“We return a solid group on defense with experienced players at each level,” Beshore said. “There are a few opportunities for younger and less experienced players to see quality varsity experience this year, and we look forward to the competition to win those spots, especially defensive tackle and linebacker.”
Beshore also singled out nine seniors — Jimmy Hearod, Lance Mann, Matthew Nance, Stetson Wiss, Michael Mills, Mason Brown, Konner Jordan, Riley Heckadon and Lane Duncan — whose time for action has arrived.
“These nine seniors will have an opportunity to compete for playing time and help lead our football team,” Beshore said. “They haven’t gotten their chance to get on the field on a regular basis, but have learned to ‘work while they wait,’ which is a lost character trait among many young people that want immediate playing time or they quit. I look for them to help our team in multiple ways this season.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 — Springfield Catholic
Sept. 3 — at Reeds Spring
Sept. 10 — McDonald County
Sept. 17 — at Nevada
Sept. 24 — Cassville
Oct. 1 — Mount Vernon
Oct. 8 — at Monett
Oct. 15 — Seneca
Oct. 22 — at East Newton
2020 RESULTSLamar 56, Springfield Catholic 12
Lamar 27, Reeds Spring 23
McDonald County 42, Lamar 41
Lamar 44, Nevada 28
Lamar 40, Cassville 20
Lamar 33, Mount Vernon 0
Lamar 37, Seneca 6
Lamar 53, East Newton 14
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Lamar 49, El Dorado Springs 6
Lamar 53, Sarcoxie 6
STATE PLAYOFFS
Lamar 32, Mountain View Liberty 8
Lamar 42, Jefferson (Festus) 7
Lamar 6, Kansas City St. Pius X 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.