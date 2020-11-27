Lamar has made a tradition of playing playoff football on Thanksgiving week, having advanced to the state semifinals or beyond 11 times in the past 12 years.
And no, the tradition hasn't lost its charm.
"It never gets old, and there's a good reason why," said Lamar coach Jared Beshore, who's played roles in the Tigers' recent dynasty as both a player and a coach. "You put in so much work throughout the summertime and the offseason. You prepare for these spots late in the playoffs. Once you get to these spots, you absolutely enjoy it because it shows that your hard work has paid off.
"It's never easy, especially when you have the standard of making it to the state championship year in and year out. But we do have to make sure that we enjoy it and not just go at it like it's purely just business. It is business because we want to win, but the kids and coaches have to enjoy it since not every program gets to experience this."
So once again, it will be a fine balance of business and pleasure for Lamar (10-1) when it plays host to Jefferson-Festus (9-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2 semifinal tilt at Lamar High School.
The Tigers, coming off a 32-8 quarterfinal win over Liberty-Mountain View, ride an eight-game win streak that dates back to mid-September. Lamar is attempting to make it back to the state championship game for the first time since 2017, which marked the end of a seven-year state title run for the program.
"Playing at home is an advantage," Beshore said. "We don't have to get up in the morning and make a trip like Jefferson is going to. ... It doesn't mean we're going to win the ballgame. We still have to do what we have to do to win. But we're excited to still be playing and excited to face off against a really good team in Jefferson, who's playing extremely good football."
Jefferson is in the midst of a breakout season that's led to its deepest playoff run in program history. The Blue Jays ride a seven-game win streak after knocking off St. Charles Duchesne 24-6 last week in the quarterfinals.
Like Lamar, Jefferson plays a physical brand of football with a stout running game and an aggressive defense, according to Beshore.
"I do know that Jefferson started playing varsity football recently. I believe it was 2012 when they started up their varsity program," Beshore said. "Ever since then, they have quietly had a lot of success, just winning season after winning season. You can tell that their kids are bought in and playing the right way. This is the first time they have been in this spot, but I really don't think it's going to affect them.
"They're going to be a really tough matchup for us. It reminds me of some of the teams we get to play in the area — the Cassvilles, the Senecas, just the old-school Big 8-type matchup."
The Blue Jays are averaging nearly 36 points per game while limiting opponents to 14.3 points.
Lamar, averaging 42.3 points while limiting opponents to 15, is led offensively by quarterback Case Tucker, who has rushed for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns on 184 carries.
On a rain-soaked field last week at Liberty, Lamar’s offense amassed 341 yards rushing. Tucker set the pace with 24 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Wilkerson chipped in 53 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns. Wilkerson also caught Tucker’s only completion in three pass attempts for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and he intercepted two passes.
Wilkerson leads the Lamar defense in total tackles with 94, while Robert Lawrence has recorded 76 tackles and Ryan Wooldridge 63.
