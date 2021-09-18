NEVADA, Mo. — The Silver Tiger rivalry trophy dubbed "Oscar" will remain in Lamar.
Unbeaten Lamar (4-0) dominated its archrival Nevada 48-22 from start to finish in a Big 8 West Conference showdown on Friday night in a road contest.
Lamar, which is the top-ranked team in Class 2, is now a perfect 4-0 against Nevada since the Silver Tiger rivalry was reignited in 2018 after a 13-year hiatus.
And Lamar has outscored Nevada 177-56 in that span. Nevada was held to just six points in its first matchup against Lamar in 2018 and were blanked 42-0 a year later.
Lamar claimed last year's matchup 44-28 in Week 4 after a 42-41 setback at McDonald County and rattled off 10 straight victories to capture the program's eighth state title since 2011.
In other football news, McDonald County is off to a 3-1 start for the second straight year. The Mustangs host Seneca (3-1) next Friday in a matchup that will likely have playoff implications.
Sarcoxie (4-0) and Diamond (3-1) are both off to strong starts. Archie and Drexel are both 4-0 while Lockwood is 3-0 in 8-man football.
Across state lines, Galena (Kan.) is fresh off a 42-24 victory over Riverton to open CNC play. The Bulldogs play at Parsons on Friday while the Rams travel to Neodesha.
