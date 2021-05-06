MONETT, Mo. — The Lamar boys and Marshfield girls were runaway champions in the Big 8 Conference track and field meet on Wednesday night.
The Tigers won five events and accumulated 136 points. East Newton had four champions and took second with 80.5 points, and Marshfield took third with 68.5.
Lamar had three individual champions in Rylan Wooldridge (shot put), Logan Crockett (100 meters) and Joe Kremp (3200). The Tigers also won the 4x200 relay (Brian Griffith, Crockett, Joel Beshore, Thomas Gammon) and the 4x100 relay (Beshore, Crockett, Ian Ngugi, Griffith).
East Newton had back-to-back winners as Gabe Bergen won the 300 hurdles and Kelton Sorrell took the 800. The Patriots won the other two relays, taking the 4x800 (Bergen, Garrett Downum, Chase Sorrell, K.Sorrell) and 4x400 (Bergen, Marcus Shaeffer, Robert McFarland, K.Sorrell). The 4x800 team shattered the conference record by more than seven seconds.
Aurora’s Jacob Rohlman was a double winner, claiming the 200 and 400 meters. Wyatt Cordray of Mount Vernon won the 110 high hurdles, and Drew Beachler of Nevada won the long jump.
The girls division was even more lopsided as Marshfield, led by four-time winner Brianna Utecht (long jump, 100 hurdles, 100, 200) rolled up 166 points, and Nevada nipped Mount Vernon 77.5-77 for second place.
Standout distance runner Kiersten Potter of Lamar swept the 1600 and 3200 meters. The Tigers’ Phajjia Gordon won the discus.
Sadie Heisner set a conference record while winning the pole vault.
Cassville had a pair of champions with Kyren Postlewait in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team (Jolie Evans, Annie Moore, Tori Mitchell, Jordyn Stafford).
Aubrey Boatwright of Aurora won the 800.
