NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the many benefits of the Neosho Holiday Classic is getting a chance to see how you stack up against familiar competition.
The Lamar boys basketball team got that in a battle with Big 8 Conference foe McDonald County in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Another benefit is seeing different schools outside of the Show-Me State. The Tigers got that with an opening-round matchup against Oklahoma City’s Crooked Oak and on Thursday afternoon against Huntsville (Ark.).
Despite falling to Huntsville 71-60 in the Black Bracket third-place game, Lamar coach Matt Powell saw his team take positive strides over the three-day tourney.
The Tigers (5-5) went 1-2 and finished fourth overall.
“It was a good tournament,” Powell said. “There’s good competition. I thought we got better on some things offensively. It was good to see some different schools and have some fun and break up things with some basketball during the break.”
And the difference in the ballgame against Huntsville simply came down to the second half.
Leading 34-32 at the break, Huntsville opened the third quarter on a 16-9 run to take a 50-41 advantage after a layup from Hayden Dotson at the 2:55 mark.
But Lamar didn’t go away without a fight.
The Tigers’ Trace Willhite cut the score down to 57-51 with a layup in the waning seconds of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Lamar followed with a 7-3 spurt that was capped by a pair of freebies from Riley Heckadon to trim the deficit down to 60-58 with 5:15 to go in regulation.
“They are so competitive that they want to win,” Powell said. “They are winners. They don’t ever stop.”
However, the Tigers did not get any closer as Huntsville pulled away down the stretch with a 11-2 response over the final five minutes of action.
For Huntsville (9-4), Dotson led all scorers with 22 points. He hit 8 of 15 shots from the field and went 2 of 6 from beyond the arc while going 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
Dotson also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists. Kolton Reynolds added 16 points to pair with a team-high six boards and five assists.
Mason Davidson contributed 13 points as well for Huntsville.
Conner Shoff and Ian Ngugi tallied 16 points apiece to pace Lamar. Ngugi was an efficient 6 of 9 from the field, went 1 for 1 from 3 and 3 of 5 from the charity stripe while Shoff knocked down 6 of 11 shots and 4 of 7 triples.
Mason Gastel chipped in 11 points for the Tigers.
“I thought we played really well offensively,” Powell said. “They are a good team and hard to guard. We have a lot of things to work on defensively figuring out an identity, where to put our pieces, what defense we want to play. We have only gotten nine to 10 days of practice since the football guys have gotten back. We’ll use the rest of the break to work on the defensive end and figure out our identity.”
Lamar hosts Mount Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
