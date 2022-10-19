AURORA, Mo. — The Lamar boys and Cassville girls cross country teams captured Big 8 Conference titles on Tuesday at Aurora High School.
On the boys side, Lamar topped the team standings with 61 points. Cassville (93) was the runner-up, followed by East Newton (112), Monett (124) and McDonald County (131).
East Newton's Chase Sorrell won the individual crown with a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds. Monett's Julio Cruz was second in 16:23, followed by Cassville's Caleb Leach (third, 16:34), Marshfield's Zach Mitchell (fourth, 16:44) and Lamar's Cameron Bailey (fifth, 16:59).
Bailey's teammate, Blaine Breshears, took sixth in 17:03. Monett's Victor Salas was seventh in 17:13, while McDonald County's Hunter Leach was eighth in 17:20.
East Newton's Isaac Bales and Nicholas Shaeffer were ninth and 10th, respectively, in 17:33 and 17:42.
Also competing for Lamar was Quintin Webb (12th), Pierce Heins (13th), Coltin Nance (25th), Ryder Friend (39th) and Ethan Ball (42nd).
Cassville's Ethan Bohmke was 14th, while teammate Charles Elliott was 16th, Mason Gautney 27th, Jacob Martinez 34th, Evan Butler 55th and Simon Gates 59th.
On the girls side, Cassville won with 52 points. East Newton (76) was the runner-up, followed by Rogersville (79), Nevada (82) and Lamar (90).
Lamar's Kiersten Potter won the race with a time of 19:02. Cassville had a strong contingent up front, headlined by Jolie Evans, who was second with a time of 19:58.
Also competing for the Wildcats was Dakotah Anderson (fifth, 20:55), Tori Mitchell (15th), Kayli Anderson (18th), Jadyn Williams Reed (19th) and Evelyn Elliott (38th).
Alonna Eytcheson led East Newton with a third-place finish in 20:08. Nevada was paced by Avery Morris, who took fourth in 20:41.
Rounding out the top 10 included East Newton's Brooklyn Blanchard (sixth, 21:01), Mount Vernon's Rylee Simon (seventh, 21:09), Nevada's Allie Rains (eighth, 21:17), East Newton's Gracie Johnson (ninth, 21:20) and Rogersville's Aisley James (10th, 21:27).
