FAIR GROVE, Mo. — Make it 13 consecutive district football championships for Lamar.
The second-seeded Tigers broke away in the second half and knocked off top-seeded Fair Grove 50-25 on Friday night in the Class 2 District 4 championship game.
Because Lamar (10-2) had to play the district final on the road, it will have a home game against Ava for the state quarterfinal game next Saturday afternoon. The Bears (12-0) blanked Willow Springs 36-0 in the District 3 title game.
Fair Grove (10-1), behind 14-13 at halftime, quickly grabbed the lead in the third quarter on David Oplotnik’s 8-yard pass to Dominic Hoskins.
But it was all Lamar from there as the Tigers rattled off five unanswered touchdowns — all on the ground.
Case Tucker’s 5-yard run and Donte Stahl’s 2-point conversion pass to J.D. Bishop put the Tigers back on top 22-19, and Bishop’s 13-yard run and Juan Juarez’s PAT made it 29-19 after three quarters.
Lamar tallied the first three scores of the final period on runs of 81 yards by Bishop, 2 yards by Stahl and 1 yard by Joel Beshore.
The Tigers led 14-7 after the first quarter thanks to runs of 1 yard by Tucker and 48 yards by Bishop.
Oplotnik tossed three touchdown pass for Fair Grove, which lost to Lamar in the postseason for the third time in the past four years.
CASSVILLE 30, SENECA 20
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Ignited by the big play, second-seeded Cassville stormed back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat fourth-seeded Seneca in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
The Wildcats (10-2) have to travel to Jefferson City to play Blair Oaks (12-0) in the state quarterfinals next Saturday.
Blair Oaks, last year’s Class 2 state champion, beat Buffalo 35-7 in the District 5 final.
Touchdown runs of 1 yard by Lance Stephens and 6 yards by Monty Mailes gave Seneca (8-4) a 14-0 advantage in the first minute of the second quarter.
But Cassville answered quickly as Deven Bates hit Bowen Preddy with a 48-yard touchdown pass, and Preddy was on the final end of an 81-yard hitch-and-pitch touchdown pass to tie the game.
Drake Reese’s 21-yard field goal gave the Wildcats their first lead before Trey Wilson’s 48-yard touchdown put Cassville ahead 20-17 at halftime.
Reese nailed a 48-yard field goal to tie the game four minutes into the third quarter, and Zack Coenen’s 19-yard run put Cassville ahead 27-20 with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Reese hit his third field goal, a 19-yarder. with 8:14 remaining.
Preddy rushed for 130 yards, and Coenen added 75 yards for the Wildcats, and Bates completed 5-of-6 passes.
Wilson and Mailes ran for 154 and 112 yards, respectively, for Seneca.
THAYER 22, PIERCE CITY 20
THAYER, Mo. — For the fourth consecutive year, Thayer ended Pierce City’s football season, and this pill by far was the hardest to swallow.
Jesse White kicked a 30-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to lift the Bobcats (11-1) to the Class 1 District 2 championship.
Pierce City (11-1) made an incredible comeback with two touchdowns in the last five minutes to turn a 19-7 deficit into a 20-19 lead.
Colten O’Hara’s 35-yard pass to Trey Sagehorn pulled the Eagles within 19-14 with 4:40 remaining, and Chanse Ford’s interception and return to the Thayer 15-yard line put Pierce City in position to grab the lead.
On third down-and-goal from the 10-yard line, O’Hara found Trenton Kluck, who made a diving catch in the end zone, with the go-ahead score with 1:19 to play.
But Thayer picked up 35 yards on fourth-and-6 from midfield to the Pierce City 15 to set up White’s kick.
The Bobcats also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-14 for their third touchdown, all scored by Jordan Madden.
Ford scored Pierce City’s first touchdown on a 42-yard run in the first quarter.
