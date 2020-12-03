It all comes down to this.
The Lamar football team, seeking its eighth state title since 2011, takes on the undefeated Kansas City St. Pius X Warriors at 7 p.m. tonight in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City.
It’s a familiar stage for first-year Lamar head coach Jared Beshore, who competed in multiple state championships back in his playing days at Lamar. But now at the helm of the Tigers' program, he admitted he’d be lying if this one didn’t feel different.
“It’s definitely different being on this side of it as a coach and not a player,” Beshore said. “I’m extremely blessed to have the players and coaching staff and support that I have, and that’s kind of what I point to as far as why we’ve had so much success this year. It’s been an amazing run, an amazing ride. We hope to capitalize and finish with a state title.”
The Tigers’ final test of the 2020 campaign is a St. Pius squad that’s in the midst of a breakout year. After finishing last year with a 3-7 record, the Warriors have run the table this season with 12 consecutive wins as they’ve outscored opponents 30.7-12.8 per game.
St. Pius features a balanced offensive attack, averaging 105.3 passing yards and 112.5 rushing yards per game.
Warriors’ junior quarterback Jack Mosh has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 311 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries. Also in the St. Pius backfield, junior running back Robbie Sharp is averaging nearly seven yards per carry and sports rushing totals of 847 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The keys to taking down the unbeaten Warriors? Beshore said their the same as any other game.
“We have to win the turnover battle, play clean with no penalties, run the football well and stop them from running the football, in my opinion,” Beshore said. “If we do those things just like we do every week, as far as what it takes to win a football game, I think that’s what we have to focus on.
St. Pius claimed a decisive 31-14 win over Palmyra in last week’s semifinal round. The Warriors haven’t allowed more than 14 points to an opponent since Week 5 when they defeated Chillicothe 42-27.
“St. Pius is very athletic, very coached up,” Beshore said. “They use their length and their size very well. They’re not the biggest team we’ve played, though they do have size. But they’re very physical and use their length and athleticism to their advantage.”
Lamar (11-1) routed Jefferson (Festus) 31-14 in its semifinal game.
The Tigers used a quick touchdown and a takeaway on special teams to build a 14-0 advantage in the first three minutes, and they never looked back from there, leading 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 by halftime.
Quarterback Case Tucker totaled three touchdowns and 135 yards of offense — 77 yards on 14 carries and 58 yards on 3-of-4 passing. Logan Crockett amassed 164 yards on just six carries.
Lamar features one of the top offenses in the state and averages 42.3 ppg. Tucker leads the team’s offensive production with more than 1,500 yards rushing and 990 yards passing, while Crockett has accounted for 846 yards rushing.
The Tigers ride a nine-game win streak that dates back to mid-September.
