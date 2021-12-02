The time has arrived for state championship week.
The top-ranked Lamar football team takes on Lutheran St. Charles at 3 p.m. Friday in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
It’s a familiar position for the Tigers, who seek their ninth state title since 2011.
“It’s special,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “The kids have worked extremely hard and have bought into what we wanted to do as a coaching staff. They have worked their tails off and have competed each and every week in the playoffs to get another week of football. I’m very proud they got to earn the last week of football and get the chance to compete for a state title.”
The Tigers’ final test of the 2021 campaign is a Lutheran squad that’s 11-2 overall and has won its last eight games. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 48.3-15.7 per game this season.
It’s the first state championship appearance for Lutheran, the No. 6 squad in the Missouri Media Class 2 rankings.
Panthers’ 6-foot-6 quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 64% of his passes for 2,806 yards and 32 touchdowns. In the backfield is Stanford commit Arlen Harris Jr. who is averaging 10.4 yards per carry and sports rushing totals of 1,566 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Ayden Harris (618 yards, 9 TDs) and Rhoderick Gibson (433 yards, 5 TDs) complement Harris Jr. in Lutheran's run game. Coffey’s primary target through the air is Michael Parr Jr., who has 38 receptions for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The keys to taking down the Panthers? Beshore said their the same as any other game.
“We have to protect the football,” Beshore said. “We have to out-physical Lutheran St. Charles. It has been about physicality for us all year long. When we play physically, we are a tough team to beat. That is our mantra going into this week is to get off the ball and play (quickly).”
Lutheran claimed a lopsided 54-14 win over Lafayette County in last week’s semifinal round — sparked by a four touchdown game from Harris Jr. The Panthers have averaged 56 points per game during their current winning streak.
“(Lutheran) is very dynamic offensively,” Beshore said. “They have some guys on the edge, the perimeter they like to get the ball to. They have a good group of running backs. They have an offensive line that has good size and gets off the football really well. Quarterback is really tall and throws a good ball. We’ll have our hands full defensively, but we trust our scheme. We trust our kids to go out and execute.”
Lamar (13-0) held off Richmond 21-20 in its semifinal game.
The Tigers came out hot on offense, scoring the first two touchdowns of the game on its first two drives. Lamar led 13-7 after the first quarter and then 21-14 at halftime.
Defense ruled the second half as the Spartans managed the only score on their second possession in the third quarter. The Tigers’ defense preserved the win by making two stands on Richmond drives that advanced into Lamar territory.
Running back Logan Crockett led all Tiger rushers with 133 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Joel Beshore had 98 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Beshore completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown of 13 yards to Austin Wilkerson. Wilkerson also had a touchdown and 17 yards on seven carries.
Lamar features one of the top offenses and defenses in the state. The Tigers average 42.8 points and have limited their opponents to under 10 points per game this season.
Beshore leads the team’s offensive production with nearly 1,400 yards passing and over 1,100 yards rushing. Wilkerson, Crockett and Trace Willhite have all played significant roles in Lamar’s potent run attack.
“We believe it all starts with (Lutheran’s) defensive line,” Beshore said. “They have a really talented defensive line that has made plays for them all season long. We are going to find a way to get those guys locked up and get to the second, third level in our run game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.