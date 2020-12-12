Just over a week after winning the Class 2 state championship, the Lamar Tigers dominate the Class 2 all-state football team, selected by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
The Tigers swept the three individual awards as quarterback Case Tucker is the offensive player of the year, defensive lineman Rylan Wooldridge is the defensive player of the year and Jared Beshore is the coach of the year.
In all, the Tigers have nine first-team all-staters — five on offense and four on defense. In addition to Tucker and Wooldridge, the Tigers’ first-teamers are running back Logan Crockett, wide receiver Mason Gastel, offensive linemen Tucker Torbeck and Blaine Shaw, defensive end Trace Willhite, linebacker Robert Lawrence and defensive back Austin Wilkerson.
The Tigers’ defensive back Joel Beshore was named to the second team.
East Newton punter Tanner Youngblood was named to the third team.
Class 6
Joplin running back Nathan Glades earned all-state honors at two positions — first team at kick returner and second team at running back.
The Eagles’ offensive lineman Alex Curry also was named to the first team.
Individual awards went to Raymore-Peculiar quarterback Conrad Hawley, DeSmet defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and Ray-Pec coach Sean Martin.
Class 5
Webb City and Carthage have a combined 10 all-state selections, half of them on the first team.
The Cardinals, who beat Carthage for the district championship and later lost in the state semifinals, have a trio of first-team players in running back Devrin Weathers, offensive lineman Grant Goltra and defensive back Treghan Parker. Webb City linebacker Eli Goddard is on the second team, and tight end Gary Clinton and offensive Zetthew Meister are on the third team.
Carthage has two first-team players — quarterback/athlete Patrick Carlton and offensive lineman Aiden Logan — and two on the second team — linebacker Luke Gall and defensive back DJ Witt.
Quarterback Cael Welker, linebacker Bryce Norman and Coach Brent Eckley from state champion Jackson claimed the individual awards.
Class 4
Carl Junction wide receiver Cole Stewart is a first-team selection, and the Bulldogs’ defensive end Jesse Cassatt is on the second team and linebacker Noah Southern made the third team.
Monett offensive lineman Harrison Merriman was named to the second team, and Nevada linebacker Jace Lee made the third team.
State champion Helias Catholic claimed the individual laurels with quarterback Jacob Weaver, linebacker Ethan Holzhauser and coach Christopher Hentges.
Class 3
Cassville, which fell one game short of a second straight championship game appearance, has five players on the first team — running back Jericho Farris, offensive lineman Jaiden Reibert, deensive lineman Patrick Dunker, linebacker Zach Coenen and kicker Drake Reese.
Seneca linebacker Nick Arrasmith and Mount Vernon defensive back Mason Ballay are on the second team, and Cassville offensive lineman Zach Carney and Aurora linebacker Ian Jackson made the third team.
Individual honorees are Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair, Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford and Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage.
Class 1
Lockwood linebacker Lane Dunlap made the first team, and he’s joined by teammates defensive lineman Spencer Neal and defensive back Max Schnelle on the second team.
Southwest Conference champion Marionville is represented on the third team by running back Dakota Wilson, tight end Kyle Barttin, offensive lineman Eric Garcia and defensive back Will Carlton.
Pierce City running back Chanse Ford and defensive lineman Cody Hyde also made the third team.
State champion Windsor swept the individual awards with running back Dalton Witherspoon, linebacker Kenton Sargent and coach Jake Vencill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.