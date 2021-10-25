MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — El Dorado Springs upended Lamar in three sets Monday in the Class 3 District 12 championship.
The Bulldogs triumphed 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 and will move on to the sectional round.
Kyleigh Talbott proved to be a bright spot in the Tigers’ lineup with 24 kills and three digs.
Brecklyn Howard added nine kills, one service ace and five digs, while Emma Johnson chipped in 29 assists and eight digs for Lamar.
