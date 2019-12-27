NEOSHO, Mo. — Halle Miller scored four straight points and Josey Adams added a 3-pointer with 4:27 left in the game as Lamar overcame a second half deficit to earn a 45-38 victory over Memphis Mitchell in the girls bracket of the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho Junior High School Gymnasium.
In other opening round action, Whitehaven (Tenn.) rolled past Kansas City Center 77-28 and North Kansas City beat Southwind 64-43.
Today’s semifinals feature Whitehaven vs. Lamar at 5 and Neosho vs. North Kansas City at 6:30.
Center meets Mitchell at 10:30 in a consolation semifinal, while Southwind plays St. Joseph Lafayette at noon.
LAMAR, 45-38
Miller’s free throw with 6:28 remaining pulled Lamar within two at 33-31 and her putback on her missed foul shot tied the game. Miller’s made free throw a minute later put the Tigers (4-5) up 34-33.
Adams then buried her second 3-pointer of the game before a Kara Morey jumper concluded a 9-0 Lamar run.
Miller, a senior forward, led the Tigers with 14 points and 15 rebounds in only 10 minutes of playing time. Junior forward Sierra White added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
Memphis Mitchell (7-5) was led by senior guard Tashun Bryson’s 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Markesha Hayes and Yatria Cooper added 10 points each.
WHITEHAVEN, 77-28
Based in Memphis, Whitehaven scored 50 first half points, led by as much as 49 in the second half and rolled past Kansas City Center.
The Tigers (8-2) had three starters score in double figures, led by sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrook’s 20 points, while senior forward Shelbee Brown had 17 and junior forward SeQuoia Allmond added 14.
Fellow starters Mya Pratcher and Andrea Lee had nine each. Senior guard Lisa Thomas led Center (5-2) with 15 points.
NORTH KC, 64-43
Junior guard Ja’Mya Smith-Powell poured in a game-high 22 points for North Kansas City.
Smith-Powell was 7-of-19 from the floor, drained 2-of-6 attempts from long range and all six of her free throws to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Senior forward Angel Lee added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-2), who ended the second quarter on an 11-4 run.
Southwind from Memphis (6-6) was led by junior guard Micah Williams’ 12 points.
Holiday Classic girls Roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.