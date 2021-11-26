Last Saturday’s Class 2 state quarterfinal victory was a memorable one indeed for second-year Lamar football coach Jared Beshore.
After the Tigers knocked off Ava 35-14 on the road, Beshore was approached by his former coach and the legendary Scott Bailey, who made the two-hour commute just to see his old team make their 13th consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals.
Bailey, now a defensive line coach at Webb City, was not even 24 hours removed from being part of the Cardinals’ 35-13 drubbing over Lebanon on Nov. 19.
“It was cool that he got to come over and watch the game,” Beshore said. “He still loves and adores our program. Obviously, it’s his baby that built. It was pretty special for him to come and watch us get the win for me, especially since he is a big mentor for me. When he comes and congratulates you, that really means something because he is a fantastic coach. He is a Hall of Fame coach."
Back in the Final Four for the second straight season and 12th time in the last 13 years, Lamar (12-0) plays host to Richmond (11-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Thomas M. O’Sullivan Stadium.
“Hosting a semifinal game is one of the most special things that can happen in a season,” Beshore said. “You can’t host the big one, so when you get to host the next to the biggest one, it’s pretty special. We have got to do it two years in a row now. Our kids are getting really excited. I hope they take advantage and soak this moment up because it just doesn’t happen every year.”
The Spartans claimed a 49-23 victory over Maryville last week, who finished as the Class 3 runner-ups in 2020.
Richmond averages 48.3 points per game on offense this season. Beshore said the player who makes the Spartans go is 6-foot-3 quarterback Keyshaun Elliott. On the season, the senior entered last week having completed 55 of 101 passes for 999 yards and 15 touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Elliott also carried the ball 73 times for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns. He currently holds Division I offers from FBS Eastern Michigan and Kansas, along with FCS schools like Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.
“Offensively, Richmond has multiple sets that they run,” Beshore said. “They like to do a little bit of Veer. A little bit of Double-Tight and a little bit of spread. (Elliott is) a big, strong kid. He can run. He can throw. He makes them go offensively. They have a couple of other skill kids, who they like to get the ball to in space that can do good things as well.”
Defensively, the Spartans have limited opponents to 13.1 points per game.
“They are big and long up front on defense,” Beshore added. “They have a bunch of tall, long kids that use their length really well. They got backers that can really run. One of them is their quarterback. He’s also a big linebacker for them. He’s a big-time playmaker. We are going to have our hands full on both sides of the football.”
Against Ava, Lamar’s ground game did most of the damage against the Bears, racking up 329 yards compared to Ava’s 155 yards.
Quarterback Joel Beshore led all rushers with 112 yards on 17 carries, while Crocket carried the ball seven times for 94 yards, including touchdowns of 56 yards in the first quarter and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
Beshore had a pretty good game through the air besides the interception before the half. He finished the game with 99 yards on four completions out of six attempts, including a touchdown of 54 yards to Mason Gastel.
The Tigers’ do-it-all player Austin Wilkerson collected two interceptions on defense and recorded a 20-yard touchdown run to get Lamar on the board against Ava.
“For the third week in a row, we are going to have to be the most physical on the field to win,” Beshore said. “We have to be very turnover conscious. We have to protect the football and we have to be able to take the football away from them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.