In a matchup of the second- and third-seeded teams in the semifinal round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley High School on Wednesday night, the No. 2 Lamar girls escaped No. 3 Aurora 50-48.
The Houn' Dawgs held the Tigers to just eight points in the opening period and hung on to a slim 26-24 lead at intermission.
A 19-point third quarter boosted Lamar ahead by seven points entering the final stanza. An Aurora comeback came up just short.
The Aurora girls were led by four scorers — all in double figures. Kylee Pole dropped in 15 points, Ellie Creasey added 13 and Makena hall and Payden Blevins chipped in 10 each.
Lamar spread the wealth as six different players scored and just two of them reached double digits. Those were Zavrie Wiff (15) and Jaycee Doss (10).
