LAMAR, Mo. — The brand of smash-mouth football is what makes the Lamar Tigers one of Missouri’s premier football dynasties.
The top-seeded Tigers added to that reputation by overwhelming third-seeded Fair Grove 56-6 to win the Class 2 District 5 championship on Friday night at Thomas O’Sullivan Stadium.
Lamar, improving to 10-1 on the season, has captured 15 consecutive district titles. It marked the 16th district championship for the program in the last 17 years.
“It all started when Coach (Scott) Bailey started here at Lamar before I was even in high school,” Tigers coach Jared Beshore said. “He instilled in this program the success we’re getting to see now. He was here tonight, which was awesome. It’s been a culmination of great coaches, great kids buying in and a great community to support it. The result is this. We’re very blessed and fortunate to be part of it. This team and I are just another piece of it.”
The Tigers benefited greatly from a fast start. Lamar scored on its first six possessions of the game, building a 22-0 advantage after the first quarter and that swelled to 43-0 by halftime.
Quarterback Joel Beshore started things with a 10-yard keeper to paydirt at the 8:41 mark in the first quarter. On the Tigers’ next offensive drive, a 37-yard run from Beshore set up a 27-yard TD sprint from running back Terrill Davis at the 5:55 mark.
On the ensuing drive, defensive back Ian Ngugi hauled in an interception for the hosts. Davis turned that into a 7-yard TD run and Hunter Lundine found paydirt on the 2-point conversion, giving Lamar a 22-0 lead with 1:57 to play in the first quarter.
The Tigers didn’t let off the gas pedal in the second quarter.
Beshore added a 20-yard TD run at the 10:29 mark, while Ty Willhite followed with a 3-yard TD scamper with 6:01 to play and backup QB Cooper Haun put an exclamation point on a strong first half thanks to a 3-yard TD run with 17 seconds left before halftime.
“We have been preaching to start fast, finish strong for three years now,” Beshore said. “Our guys came out in the cold and still had a lot of energy in the pregame. I was really excited to see that. I feel like the last three weeks we haven’t had that energy in pregame and at the start of the game. That energy was pretty instrumental in us getting off to a fast start.”
Lamar’s ground game was dominant, per usual. The Tigers netted 323 yards rushing in the first half.
A 6-foot senior, Davis racked up 143 yards on the ground in six carries. Beshore added 105 rushing yards on eight attempts, while Austin Wilkerson ran the ball four times for 59 yards.
Davis and Beshore tallied two TDs apiece to lead the way. Lamar’s defense also flexed its muscle, forcing the Eagles to punt on their five drives in the first half.
The Tigers, who pulled their starters in the second half, rolled through the remainder of the game thanks to the running clock. Aiden Sheat scored a 31-yard TD run in the third quarter, while Logan Kish had a 1-yard TD run to account for Lamar’s final scoring.
QB Bryden Baxter completed a 4-yard TD pass to Maddux Smith to get Fair Grove on the board with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers have now beaten Fair Grove five times in the district finals since 2016. Lamar plays the winner of Pembroke Hill or Holden next Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
“We want as much football as MSHSAA allows us to play,” Beshore said. “We preach that week by week, ‘Hey, let’s go get seven more days of football.’ We earned seven more days tonight. We’re going to do another prep week to get seven more days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.