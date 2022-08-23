There’s no disputing the greatness the Lamar Tigers have put together over the last decade and more.
Fourteen straight district championships. Eight state championships in nine appearances.
Lamar (13-1) nearly walked away 9 for 9 had it not been for a last-second touchdown that lifted Lutheran St. Charles to the Class 2 state title last fall.
Make no mistake, Jared Beshore’s Tigers are more than motivated heading into the 2022 campaign.
“Our kids obviously weren’t satisfied with how our season ended last year,” said Beshore, whose teams have gone 25-2 in his first two seasons at the helm. “We had a great season last year, but we just didn’t finish. Our kids have that unfinished business mentality coming into this summer. They’ve just been working their tails off and trying to get better each and every day.
“Our expectation has not changed from year to year. We want everyone involved in our football program to put in the time and effort necessary to earn the right to be called a champion.”
Lamar graduated 12 lettermen (11 starters) from last season’s team. Gone are fullback and defensive end Trace Willhite and wide receiver and defensive back Mason Gastel, who are now playing at local Division II Missouri Southern.
Back for the Tigers, whose pillar to success is their ability to reload rather than rebuild, is 36 lettermen (eight starters on offense and defense).
Lamar has experienced players all over the field again A two-way star, Austin Wilkerson returns following an accolade-filled junior campaign in which he earned all-state honors as a defensive back and all-region at running back.
Standing at 6-foot, Wilkerson was the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a junior, Wilkerson piled up 1,018 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns on just 70 touches.
Defensively, he added 111 tackles and five interceptions as well as a pair of pick-6s.
Seniors Logan Crockett (running back/linebacker) and Joel Beshore (quarterback/defensive back) return. Crockett was a first-team all-area and all-conference tailback last season, while Beshore earned a plethora of postseason honors on both sides of the ball.
Joel Beshore, the younger brother of Jared, was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers. He had 1,537 passing yards with 18 touchdowns while adding 1,264 yards rushing yards with 14 scores.
Beshore racked up 41 tackles with four interceptions on defense.
The Tigers’ senior class also consists of all-state lineman Ryan Davis as well as Tyson Williams (TE/DE), Cameron Sturgell (TE/LB), Terrill Davis (RB/DB) and Ty Willhite (QB/DB).
Lamar has three key juniors coming back in Khiler Nance (FB/LB), Ian Ngugi (WR/DB) and Jose Juarez (OL/DL).
Top prospects to watch for are Hunter Lundine (LB), Rein Stephen (OL/DL), Tate Ansley (WR/DB), Tyler Ansley (WR/DB), Alex Livingston (LB), Joshawa Herbinger (LB), Keaton Pagacz (RB/LB) and Nick Moore (OL/DE).
The Tigers, featuring a double-wing offensive scheme, averaged nearly 42 points per game.
“We have experienced players returning at the skill positions, but our line will be an area of focus as we develop players to fill three open offensive line spots,” Beshore said. “The O-line has and always will be the determinant of success in our program. It will be important that our experienced players help our newcomers get to playing at a varsity level as quickly as possible.”
The Tigers will utilize a 3-3 defensive stack. Lamar’s defense limited opponents to under 11 points per game last season.
“We return a solid group on defense with experienced players at each level,” Beshore said. “We also have open spots at each level. There are plenty of opportunities for younger and less experienced players to see quality varsity experience this year. We look forward to developing players to win those spots.”
Beshore said what’s opened his eyes about this year’s team is their willingness to work collectively.
“With this team, it’s a group mentality as soon as we show up,” Beshore said. “That’s really good to see. It’s encouraging as a coach because you can start working on more detailed, more advanced things and not have to coach effort.”
But to get back where the program’s accustomed to in November, Beshore said his Tigers need to take care of business now.
“To be where we want to be in November and later in the season, we have to take care of business today,” Beshore said. “We’re just focused on getting one step, 1% and even one play better each and everyday. Hopefully our kids have that mentality. If we do that, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26—at Marshfield
Sept. 2—Rogersville
Sept. 9—Monett
Sept. 16—at Seneca
Sept. 23—East Newton
Sept. 30—at McDonald County
Oct. 7—Nevada
Oct. 14—at Cassville
Oct. 21—at Hollister
2021 Results
Lamar 46, Springfield Catholic 0
Lamar 54, Reeds Spring 13
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Lamar 48, Nevada 22
Lamar 35, Cassville 3
Lamar 63, Mount Vernon 7
Lamar 52, Monett 21
Lamar 41, Seneca 0
Lamar 48, East Newton 0
District Playoffs
Lamar 48, East Newton 6
Lamar 35, Fair Grove 7
State Playoffs
Lamar 35, Ava 14
Lamar 21, Richmond 20
Lutheran St. Charles 33, Lamar 27
