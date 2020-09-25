CASSVILLE, Mo. — Against Nevada last week, Lamar was punched in the mouth early and trailed 14-0 in the “Silver Tiger” rivalry.
But the Tigers rallied back and won 44-28.
Throughout this week in practice, Lamar coach Jared Beshore preached to his team to start fast and not look back.
In a matchup of two state-ranked teams, Lamar took to that mentality on Friday night against Cassville, and it paid off in a big way. The Tigers picked up their second straight victory to improve to 4-1 in a 40-20 rout over the Wildcats at Don Trotter Memorial Stadium.
“We made the emphasis about getting off to a fast start and finishing strong,” Beshore said. “The kids had enthusiasm about it, and they put it to work tonight.”
Cassville coach Lance Parnell was not pleased with his team’s performance, a squad that entered Friday ranked sixth in Class 3. The Wildcats' two turnovers and six penalties in the first half proved to be too costly to overcome in the second half.
“We made way too many mistakes to even be able to compete with a good football team,” Parnell said. “Lamar is getting better and better and better as the year has gone on. They played very physical tonight. They outplayed us in every facet of the game.”
Lamar scored on its opening possession and did not look back. Quarterback Case Tucker connected with receiver Mason Gastel to set up a three-yard touchdown run from Trace Willhite.
Aside from a one-yard touchdown run from Logan Crockett in the third quarter, it was all Tucker from there.
The all-state two-way star added a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter to give Lamar an early 21-0 lead.
After Cassville quarterback Hayden Sink put the Wildcats on the board with a three-yard run in the second quarter, Tucker followed by punching it into the end zone from 12 yards out for a 28-7 halftime lead. And he capped a strong start with 11 carries on 93 yards and a touchdown in the second half, giving him 142 yards total offense on the night.
“Our offensive line got off the ball and dominated with every single play,” Tucker said. “The holes were just gaping. It was insane. It was fun to run behind that.”
Tucker completed 3-of-5 passes for 60 yards. Crockett finished with 68 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown. Gastel caught two passes for 54 yards while Willhite carried the ball four times for 28 yards.
Beshore’s younger brother Joel added 33 yards on seven rushing attempts.
“We try to do things to get Case the rock and open things up for him, but at the end of the day, he just makes plays even if the defense is keen on him and they are making adjustments to him,” Coach Beshore said. “Hats off to him for finding ways to be successful even when teams are trying to take him away.”
For Cassville, Sink completed 5-of-8 passes for 108 yards. The senior also recorded two touchdowns passes, including an 85-yard reception to receiver Drake Reese.
“That gave us a little spark there in the third quarter,” Parnell said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get off the field defensively to take advantage of it.”
Running back Jericho Farris totaled 58 rushing yards off 16 carries. Reese had two catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Next up, Lamar goes to Mount Vernon, which lost to Rogersville, next Friday at 7 p.m. Cassville travels to Monett for the annual Barry County Brawl.
