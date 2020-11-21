MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — Lamar set the tone on the game’s opening drive and defeated Liberty (Mountain View) 32-8 Saturday afternoon in a Class 2 football quarterfinal game.
The Tigers (10-1) registered their eighth consecutive victory and will be at home for Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinal game against Jefferson (Festus). Jefferson (9-2) won its quarterfinal game 24-6 over St. Charles Duchesne on Friday night.
On a wet, sloppy field, Lamar’s offense rolled up 341 yards rushing. Quarterback Case Tucker set the pace with 24 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Wilkerson picked up 53 yards on seven carries and scored two TDs.
Wilkerson also caught Tucker’s only completion in three pass attempts for a 16-yard touchdowns in the third quarter, and he intercepted two passes.
Lamar received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 90 yards in 13 plays for Wilkerson’s two-yard touchdown run. Tucker added the 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
The Tigers still led 8-0 at halftime. Liberty had extended possessions when it recovered two Lamar fumbles on punt returns — the first one after the ball hit a player’s shoe — but the Eagles couldn’t reach the end zone.
Lamar expanded its lead with two third-quarter touchdowns on Wilkerson’s 23-yard run and 16-yard reception. Tucker accounted for both PATs with a pass to Trace Willhite for the first one and a run for the second one.
Tucker’s 12-yard touchdown run came in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers added the conversion when Joel Beshore’s pass was tipped but caught by Tucker Torbeck, 6-foot-3, 260-pound junior defensive tackle.
Liberty (10-3) scored late in the game on Tyler Watts’ six-yard run.
Liberty, which saw a nine-game winning streak end, scored its fewest points since a 27-0 loss to Class 1 semifinalist Thayer on Sept. 11.
