COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lamar had a pair of individual champions at Saturday’s Gans Creek Classic cross country invitational.
Competing in the Blue Division, Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet crossed the line first in 16 minutes, 19 seconds. His teammate Joe Kremp was seventh (16:58).
Lamar’s Kiersten Potter won the girls’ White Division race in 19:31.
Competing in the Gold Division, which featured the largest schools, Webb City’s Haddon Spikereit finished 17th in the boys race in 16:32.
Webb City’s Joseph Dawson finished 33rd and Joplin’s Micah Bruggeman was 39th.
Rockhurst’s Wesley Potter won the boys race in 15:44 and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Blake Morris was second (15:51).
In the girls Gold Division race, Webb City’s Riley Hawkins crossed the line 28th in 20:24. Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford was first in 18:40.
In the girls Blue Division, Aurora’s Kaci Singer and Aubrey Boatwright finished 12th and 13th, respectively, with times of 20:39 and 20:42. Joplin’s Katie Gray was 34th and teammate Mairi Beranek took 40th.
Gans Creek Cross Country Course will host the state championships in November.
TIGERS COMPETE AT KU
LAWRENCE, Kan.—Carthage’s cross country team competed at the Rim Rock Farm Classic.
In the Crimson Division, Jenari Lopez finished ninth in the girls race in 20:06, while Nevada’s Calli Beshore was 15th (20:16). On the boys side, Carthage’s Mariquis Strickland was 21st and Noah Talamantez was 35th.
