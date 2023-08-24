For area prep football fans, the success of the Lamar football program is well known. The team is 37-4 since head coach Jared Beshore took over heading into the 2020 season.
The Tigers have played in a state championship in 10 of the last 12 seasons, including three in a row. They’ve won 15 consecutive district titles and 16 of the last 17. They are also 8-2 in state championship games and all of those games have occurred since the 2011 season.
There will be a need to replace key spots on the field in 2023 for Beshore and Lamar. Quarterback Joel Beshore and running back Austin Wilkerson will be playing at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar after graduating last year. Tight end Cameron Sturgell also graduated and went on to Missouri S&T in Rolla.
“We have experienced players returning at some skill positions and on the offensive line,” Coach Beshore said. “We don’t return a lot of full-time starters, but we do return kids that played high quality snaps and/or started in a game or two. The o-line has and always will be the determining factor of success in our program. It will be important that our experienced players help our newcomers get to playing at a varsity level as quickly as possible.”
Some of those names coach might call upon to lead are seniors Khiler Nance, Ian Ngugi, Rourke Dillion, Trace Wooldridge, Jose Juarez and Aiden Loveall. Starting quarterback for this season will be Alex Wilkerson, who picked up first- and second-team awards last year at defensive back and punter.
Cooper Haun is expected to take over at the running back position as a junior after earning honorable mention as an all-area running back as a sophomore.
As for his defense, Beshore is looking forward to seeing younger and less experienced players developing this year to earn spots in the second and third levels where there are positions to be filled.
“This season will provide opportunities for playing time for younger players and upperclassmen that have waited for their turn,” he said. “It is important that everyone understands there will be a learning curve for those less experienced players as they grow into their new roles as varsity-level players and learn our system/schemes.”
Coach says nothing will change about the expectations surrounding Lamar football of wanting everyone involved and putting in the work required to become a champion. This is a way that players can prove the theme of “the brotherhood.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: vs. Marshfield
Sept. 1: at Logan Rogersville
Sept. 8: at Monett
Sept. 15: vs. Seneca
Sept. 22: at East Newton
Sept. 29: vs. McDonald County
Oct. 6: at Nevada
Oct. 13: vs. Cassville
Oct. 20: vs. Hollister
