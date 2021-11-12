The loaded Big 8 West Division will have two teams moving on to the state playoffs after Friday night's district championship games.
Those teams are Seneca in Class 3 and Lamar in Class 2.
Seneca's Cinderella run continued. The fourth-seeded Indians knocked off third-seeded Mountain Grove 24-18 in the Class 3 District 6 finals on the road.
With the triumph, Seneca (8-4) advanced to the state quarterfinals, where they'll play host to Mexico (9-2) next Saturday. The Bulldogs upended defending Class 3 state champion Blair Oaks 49-14 in their district champion game.
As for Lamar, the top-seeded Tigers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to rout previously unbeaten Fair Grove 35-7 in the Class 2 District 4 title game at home.
Lamar (11-0), the defending Class 2 state champions, travels to Ava next Saturday. The Bears (11-0) defeated Liberty (Mountain View) 48-6 on Friday night.
In Class 4 action, Nevada saw its season come to an end in a 41-18 loss to Lincoln College Prep in the District 7 championship. The Tigers conclude the season with a 9-3 record — the best mark for Nevada in recent memory.
McDonald County suffered a 42-7 setback to West Plains in the District 6 final. The Mustangs, who set a school record in wins, finish 10-2 overall on the season.
