There is no shortage of talented, potential state-contending teams in the Big 8 West Conference this fall.
Lamar, Nevada and Seneca all proved that on Friday night in Week 1 of the high school football season.
The Tigers, who finished as the state runner-up in Class 2, dominated from start to finish in a 48-0 blanking at Marshfield. Dynamic quarterback Joel Beshore recorded three of Lamar’s seven rushing touchdowns on the night.
Beshore, the younger brother of coach Jared Beshore, had 1,537 passing yards with 18 TDs while adding 1,264 yards rushing yards with 14 scores last year.
Also scoring TDs for the Tigers on Friday night were Ty Willhite, Austin and Alex Wilkerson as well as Logan Kish.
The Silver Tigers of Nevada opened the season at Big 8 East opponent Springfield Catholic, and Nevada rolled to a 62-7 triumph.
Nevada, led by sought-after Division I recruit Talan Chandler on the offensive line, churned for almost 300 yards alone in the first half. All-state running back Avious Steadman posted two first-half TDs to set the tone for the Tigers run-dominant offense.
Steadman’s poised for another big season afterlogging 2,176 all-purpose yards — 1,851 coming on the ground with a whopping 27 TDs in 154 carries last fall.
As for Seneca, the Indians quickly dispatched Aurora 44-8 on the road. Running back Jackson Marrs had a big night with four TDs alone.
Last year Marrs had 1,383 rushing yards in 209 carries with 17 touchdowns. He’s certainly off to a good start in his junior campaign.
Lamar hosts Rogersville next Friday night, while Seneca entertains Springfield Catholic and Nevada welcomes Reeds Spring to town.
