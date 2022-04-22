LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar track and field teams shined on Thursday at its own track and field invitational.
The Tigers scored 109.5 points to win the boys title, followed by East Newton 88, Nevada 78, Butler 65 and Pittsburg 64.5.
In the girls division, Lamar and Nevada tied atop the standings with 98, followed by Monett 76, Pittsburg 56 and Butler 51.
The Tigers totaled six event wins in the event — 4x400-meter relay in girls, Marcy Miller in girls high jump, Elise Ferris in girls long jump, 4x100 relay in boys, 4x200 in boys and Trace Willhite in boys javelin.
Nevada posted one event win on the girls side — Lillian Hart in girls triple jump. Jerica Collins finished second in the javelin throw. Nevada also showed well in all relays (4x100, third), 4x200 (fourth), 4x400 (second) and 4x800 (third).
College Heights Christian and McAuley Catholic were also among teams at the meet. The Cougars placed 14th in the boys standings and 20th in the girls, while the Warriors took 15th in the girls and 17th in the boys.
CHCS boys was paced by Colsen Dickens, who took third in the 400-meter dash and ninth in the 200. Ethan Ukena took fifth in the triple jump, while Caleb Quade finished seventh in the 800 and in the high jump.
Matt Williams was seventh in the 100-meter dash.
On the girls side, the Cougars were led by Emily Winters, who took sixth in the 400.
McAuley girls had one event win as Kendall Ramsey won the 3,200 with a time of 13 minutes, 47 seconds. She also took fourth in the 1,600.
On the boys side, Michael Parrigon had a strong showing by placing third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800.
Other event winners in the boys include Monett’s Konner Poynter (100 and 200), East Newton’s Chase Sorrell (800), El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley (1,600), Monett’s Julio Cruz (3,200), Mount Vernon’s Wyatt Cordray (110 hurdles), East Newton Gabe Bergen (300 hurdles) and Pittsburg’s 4x400 and 4x800 teams.
More winners include East Newton’s Michael Crowe (high jump), Butler’s Jaxon Hiser (pole vault), Nevada’s Drew Beachler (long jump and triple jump), Nevada’s Lukas Higgins (shot put), East Newton’s Dominic Shaw (discus) and Lamar’s Trace Willhite (javelin).
Girls event winners also include Monett’s Karlee McCallister (100 and javelin), Jasper’s Crystal Smith (200, 100 and 300 hurdles), Stockton’s Kylie Hunter (400), Liberal’s Abby Barton (800), El Dorado Springs’ Audrey Goatley (1,600), Monett’s 4x100 and 4x200 teams and El Dorado Springs’ 4x800 team.
Other girls event winners are Butler’s Annalee Gardner (pole vault), Pittsburg’s Paige Morey (shot put) and Butler’s Josie Johnston (discus).
