Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&