A dose of reality helped Lamar dominate the second half of last week’s district championship football game at Fair Grove.
After undefeated Fair Grove scored on the first possession of the second half to take a 19-14 lead, Lamar tallied the next five touchdowns en route to a 50-25 victory in the Class 2 District 4 final.
“Some of it may have been fear of our season ending,” Tigers coach Scott Bailey said. “I think some of our seniors realized they could be playing their last football game if we don’t start playing a little better. We got some turnovers that gave our offense a short field. That helped out a bunch. The offensive line was able to get some linebackers blocked. That helped the run game quite a bit. Some of it may have been that anxiety of knowing the end is near.”
The Tigers (10-2) earned their 13th consecutive district championship, and because the victory came on the road, Lamar has homefield advantage in today’s 1 p.m. state quarterfinal game against unbeaten Ava.
Ava (12-0), like Lamar, relies on the running game, averaging 295 yards rushing and 56 yards passing this season. Running back Kayden Myers and quarterback Nate Swofford, both seniors, are over 1,000 yards this season.
“I don't think anybody in America runs the ball as much as we do,” Bailey said. “They want to run it, that’s for sure. A flexbone team, they want to get that veer offense going. Our first priority is to stop the run.
“This time of year, if you can run the ball and you can control the other team’s run game, and if you’re not making critical mistakes and taking care of the football, you have a chance to win.
“We have to get our run game going. We’re not going to beat anybody throwing the ball, that’s for sure,” Bailey said. “We have to take care of fundamentals – block, tackle, take care of the football and hopefully get a turnover here and there.”
Lamar and Ava have similar scoring averages this season. The Tigers have scored 36.8 points and given up 15.3 while the Bears have scored 38.4 and allowed 14.7.
The Tigers have won seven straight since consecutive losses to Monett and Seneca.
“We started out with a pretty young and inexperienced group,” Bailey said. “Week 4 down at Monett, they took it to us (28-7), and we didn’t play well enough in Week 5 to beat Seneca (15-11). After that, we’ve gotten better.”
A 14-10 victory over Class 3 quarterfinalist Cassville in the regular-season finale is the only time the Tigers have scored less than 42 points in their winning streak.
“We were able to come from behind late in the game, get a score and hold them off to beat a good team,” Bailey said. “It gave our kids a lot of confidence.”
This is the third consecutive year Lamar and Ava have met in the postseason. The Tigers won close games both times — 35-30 last year and 28-22 in 2017.
