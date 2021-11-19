Even for a program with a rich tradition of winning championships and hanging banners, the feeling of winning a district title never fades.
Just ask Lamar Tigers coach Jared Beshore.
“I wouldn’t say it gets old,” Beshore said. “It goes along with the tradition of reload and not rebuild. I think all of our kids have bought into that. They continue to buy into it. It doesn’t get old winning district titles at all.”
In a dogfight between the top two state-ranked teams in Class 2, No. 1 Lamar scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to rout previously unbeaten Fair Grove 35-7 in the District 4 title game last Friday.
It marked the Tigers’ 14th consecutive district title and 15th in the last 16 years.
"We had to finish drives offensively and get Fair Grove's offense off the field when we had opportunities," Beshore said. "They were pushing the ball on us in numerous drives, but we wanted to get off the field on third down earlier in the drive and have our offense sustain their drives. In the second half, we put the emphasis on being able to punch it in their once we got to the end of our drive."
Lamar (11-0) is now set for another battle with an undefeated team. The Tigers travel to play Ava (11-0) on Saturday for a state quarterfinal matchup.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“They (Ava) are a smashmouth football team,” Beshore said. “They run the ball extremely well and stop the run. They play extremely well on defense. That’s a recipe for success in November. We are going to have our hands full. We’ll have to match their physicality and come ready to play.”
The Bears are fresh off a 48-6 romping over Liberty Mountain-View in the district finals. Ava is a ground and pound team to say the least, with 3,812 of its 4,145 yards of total offense coming on the ground this season.
The team averages 317.7 rushing yards per game and limits opponents to just 10 points.
Just a freshman, Hunter Adams leads the Bears rushing attack as he’s ran for 1,147 yards in 152 carries while scoring a team-high 25 touchdowns. Seniors Spencer Skyles, Zach Richards and Blayne Mendel also complement Ava’s power run-game.
The trio has combined for 2,404 rushing yards and totaled 35 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Zach Richards has completed 18 of 32 passes for 333 yards to go with five interceptions and no touchdowns.
To say Lamar mirrors Ava would be an understatement. The Tigers run-game has become well-documented as they have collected eight state titles since 2011.
Lamar has amassed 5,064 total yards of offense this season, including 3,839 of those coming via the rush and the other 1,255 through the air.
The Tigers have averaged a whopping 460 total yards of offense per game this season.
Junior quarterback Joel Beshore, the younger brother of Jared, has completed 59 of 90 attempts for 1,255 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the team with 958 yards on the ground in 133 carries and has totaled 12 touchdowns.
Others making an impact running the football for Lamar are Austin Wilkerson (693 yards, 57 attempts, 11 touchdowns), Trace Willhite (435 yards, 33 attempts, 7 touchdowns) and Logan Crockett (416 yards, 24 carries, 7 touchdowns).
Mason Gastel is Beshore’s top target. Gastel has 21 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilkerson is Lamar’s top tackler, registering 77 stops. Khiler Nance has 66 tackles, while Matthew Nance has 63. Tyson Williams leads the team with 15 tackles for loss and Willhite has recorded 12.
“Turnover battle is always a big emphasis in these November games,” Beshore said. “Who can get the extra possession? Physicality is going to be a big tell on who will come away with this win just because they like to run the football and stop the run. We like to run the football and stop the run. Something is going to have to give, but I’m hoping we can execute and come away with the victory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.