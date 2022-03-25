Lamar’s Ryan Davis has been named the Joplin Globe’s prep athlete of the week for the week ending March 19.
Davis is a junior pitcher/catcher for the Tigers’ baseball team.
The righthander took the mound on Saturday against Diamond and tossed a no-hitter. He only let three batters reach base — two by hit by pitch and the other on an error.
Davis finished the outing with 15 strikeouts, and of the 7 balls put in play, he fielded two of them to record two more outs.
“That’s probably the best overall pitching performance I’ve seen in my 25 years of coaching,” Lamar coach Thad Lundine said. “He was throwing the fastball for strikes. He was putting it in the right spots, he wasn’t grooving it over the middle, along with the breaking ball.”
The performance led Lamar to its second win in as many games to begin this season.
Davis had a perfect game going into the sixth inning. It was during that inning that he hit his first batter. Then there was a ground ball on the infield that wasn’t fielded cleanly and led to another hitter reaching base. Davis hit his second batter of the game in the seventh.
“(Davis) had command of everything except those two pitches when he hit batters,” Lundine said.
After losing a baseball season to COVID-19 and being an underclassman, this was Davis’ first starting nod as a varsity pitcher.
“The feeling was just how much control (Davis) had out there to do what he wanted, and his composure in his first-ever varsity outing,” Lundine said.
“I think he can get out there and have a lot of good outings. He may not be able to duplicate this game but if he can replicate it we have a chance to win a lot of games.”
The junior can produce at the plate for his team as well. Davis went 2 for 4 in Lamar’s season opener and finished 1 for 3 with an RBI on Saturday.
