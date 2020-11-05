COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three was the magic number for Lamar's cross country teams on Thursday.
The Tigers' Joe Kremp, a senior, and Kiersten Potter, a sophomore, finished in third place in their respective Class 3 races as the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships began their three-day run at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Aurora's girls registered the highest finish by an area team, stepping onto the podium to receive the fourth-place plaque.
Kremp's time was 16 minutes, 2 seconds for the 5,000-meter course was 21 seconds behind a tight finish for the lead. Junior Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs won his second straight state title in 15:41, beating soplhomore Connor Burns from Southern Boone County by one second.
Ethan Pittsenbarger of Lamar also earned a state medal, taking 12th in 16:51. The Tigers finished seventh in the team standings with 176 points.
East Newton was one spot higher in the boys standings, taking sixth with 159 points.
The Patriots' Gabe Bergen, a junior, came in 10th place in 16:45 to earn a medal. Kelton Sorrell was three places from a medal, taking 28th in 17:23, and Chase Sorrell was 35th in 17:42.
Cassville was 16th in the standings. Senior Pace Evans paced the Wildcats by finishing 37th (17:34).
Class 3 GIRLS
Aurora began its cross country program only five years ago, and last Saturday the Lady Houns claimed their first district championship.
They added another trophy at state with their 138 points and fourth-place showing, trailing John Burroughs (59), Southern Boone (90) and Potosi (137).
Kaci Singer, a junior and last week's individual district champion, finished ninth (19:59) to lead Aurora, and senior Aubrey Boatwright was 12th (20:23). Sarahy Lopez, a sophomore, was Aurora's No. 3 finisher, taking 47th in 21:53.
The Big 8 Conference made a strong showing with two more state medalists in addition to the Aurora duo.
Potter, a sophomore at Lamar, took third place in 19:30. A photo finish at the front saw Macy Schelp of Lutheran South win in 18:54.3, just one-tenth of a second ahead of Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs.
Mount Vernon freshman Rilee Simons was 19th in 20:44.
East Newton was 11th in the standings, a climb of five spots from last year. Ellie Hicks (21:16) and Alonna Eytcheson (21;26) were 30th and 31st, rexpectively, to lead the Patriots.
Cassville had three runners in the race, led by Jordyn Stafford (37th in 21:38) and Annie Moore (38th in 21:40).
Today's schedule at state has the Class 4 races in the morning and Class 2 in the afternoon.
